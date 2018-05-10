Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o Take Over Cannes to Tout Their All-Female Spy Movie

Move over, Mr. Bond.

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Lupita Nyong’o and Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing have taken over the 2018 Cannes Film Festival to promote their upcoming spy thriller 355.

Deadline reported last week that the idea for the project came from Chastain wanting to start a Bourne-like franchise about top secret female spies from around the world coming together to fight some bad guys.

“Top Secret No More. Mission Accepted,” Chastain wrote alongside a glam shot of the group on her Instagram Thursday.

The five ladies attached to the film all come from different countries — Chastain was born in California; Cruz is from Spain; Nyong’o was born in Mexico and grew up in Kenya’ Cotillard is French, while Bingbing is from China.

Chastain told Deadline she wanted to make the film after having “so much fun working on The Help“ with its star-studded ensemble of high-profile actresses — almost all of whom have gone on to win Academy Awards since the 2011 film. She’s listed as a producer on the upcoming project, which has yet to start filming. No director has been announced as of yet.

“I love the Bourne movies, the Mission: Impossible films, and wondered why, except for Charlie’s Angels, there hadn’t been a true female ensemble action-thriller spy film,” Chastain told the outlet. “That got my wheels going, along with the idea of casting actresses from all over the world to truly make it an international project. I called all the women, told them what I was envisioning and that I wanted it to be a collaborative process, and how we would all create this together.”

Binbing, Cotillard, Chastain, Cruz and Nyong'o at Cannes

And the Zero Dark Thirty actress wanted to make sure Cannes was the place they announced their movie, which is currently shopping for distribution at the annual event.

“The one thing that felt important is that we all show up at Cannes, because that would be the beginning of our journey together,” she explained. “Every single actress I called said yes, on the phone call. They committed to Cannes and to everything. So far it has been a very wonderfully easy process.”

The Cannes Film Festival runs until May 19.