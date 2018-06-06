Jessica Chastain Calls the Kardashians 'the Most Powerful Women in Our Society'

The Kardashian women have a famous fan in Jessica Chastain.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 41, praised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars to The Hollywood Reporter as “the most powerful women in our society” in a recent interview about gender equality.

On top of lauding the women in the family — that includes mom Kris Jenner, oldest child Kourtney, social media star Kim, new mom Khloé, model Kendall and makeup maven Kylie — Chastain also complimented 37-year-old Kim‘s “genius.”

“You definitely see that she is a very intelligent person and is learning how to gain control over her life,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star said. “I mean, she already has it, but especially in media and society.”

Kris Jenner's daughters (from left) Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in New York City in 2016. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Chastain admitted to the trade that like the KarJenner ladies, she’s found herself the subject of tabloid rumors — though she never took them seriously.

“In 2012, there was some tabloid saying that, like, Jennifer Lawrence and I were in a feud, which was insane,” Chastain said. “She and I laughed about it. She came up to me and goes, ‘So I hear we’re feuding?’ ”

Chastain in Cannes, France on May 10. Nicholas Hunt/Getty

She believes that being a woman makes it even harder to avoid negative press. “It’s hard to walk the balance beam of acceptable behavior for women, teetering between passion that can get twisted into Daily Mail headlines and a work ethic that makes some colleagues deem you icy,” Chastain continued to THR.

But luckily the California native shared, “I’ve never had a bad situation with women that I’ve worked with.”