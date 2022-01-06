Jessica Chastain Jokes She'd 'Rather Do Full Nudity' Than Sing: 'Out of My Comfort Zone'

"It's just beyond anything I've ever been comfortable with," Jessica Chastain said about singing for film roles while on The Late Late Show

Jessica Chastain is joking that doing a full nude scene is more appealing to her than having to sing for a movie role.

While appearing on The Late Late Show Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress opened up about why singing makes her so uncomfortable.

The revelation came about after host James Corden told Chastain that she has "a beautiful voice" and that she "sings so confidently" in her recent role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

After Chastain laughed off his praises, the actress explained that there is nothing that comes naturally to her with singing. "I would rather do full nudity than sing a song," she said.

"I felt so embarrassed and so just completely out of element and out of my comfort zone," Chastain added. "... It's just beyond anything I've ever been comfortable with."

Corden, 43, pointed out that Chastain will be singing again for an upcoming film role despite her misgivings.

Revealing that she will star as Tammy Wynette — a country music singer-songwriter known for her hit "Stand By Your Man" — in a forthcoming film, Chastain said she has already begun shooting alongside Michael Shannon, who will portray George Jones.

"It's like Take Shelter gone country," the actress joked, referencing the 2011 apocalyptic drama in which she and Shannon, 47, starred as husband and wife.

When asked by Corden to further talk about how filming was going, Chastain said, "Well, it's amazing, but I'm drinking a lot of bourbon — I'm not gonna lie. There's a lot to get over my nerves."