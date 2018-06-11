Jessica Chastain Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with 'Spectacular' Italian Husband

Happy anniversary!

Jessica Chastain and her Italian husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo celebrated their one year anniversary on Sunday after tying the knot last year in his native country. The wedding took place in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is less than an hour north of Venice.

The two were joined by celebrity guests like Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Edgar Ramirez who all made the trek to the Italian countryside for the wedding.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo John Rasimus/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media/Getty

The Molly’s Game actress, 41, recently admitted that she didn’t think she’d get married before she met the Italian count.

“When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me,” she explained to WSJ Magazine. “There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating.”

Chastain continued, “I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.”

The gorgeous Italian villa where the wedding took place, just north of Venice, has been in the Passi de Preposulo family since the 1800s but dates back to the 17th century. The family has lived in the palace-like estate for generations and it even produces its own bubbly — Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi. The property features beautifully manicured Italian-style gardens decorated with stunning fountains and statues.

Passi de Preposulo was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta. He works for Moncler and used to be the director of public relations for Armani.