Jessica Chastain Is a Deadly Assassin Fighting for Her Survival in New Trailer for Ava

Jessica Chastain is picking up a new line of work.

The actress stars as an assassin for a black ops organization who begins to question orders in the first trailer for Ava. When Ava's doubts about who she is sent to kill mount, she forms a new enemy in Simon (Colin Farrell) who orders her death, forcing her to fight for her survival.

"I know you like Ava, but she’s a liability," Simon tells Duke ( John Malkovich), Ava's mentor. "She’s talking to the targets."

"No, not her," Duke says. "She’s best of the breed. I recruited her, I trained her."

Faced with oncoming attacks, Ava seeks Duke for guidance and protection.

"You keep breaking protocol," he tells her. "I warned you, I'm not going to be able to protect you a second time."

As Simon continues to send his forces to kill Ava, he says, "She’s always been Duke’s favorite but she’s a loose cannon. I want her killed. This is business."

The film also stars Geena Davis, Ioan Gruffudd, Joan Chen and Common as Ava's former flame.

Chastain is also preparing to release another action movie, the spy thriller 355 which also stars Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing.

In July last year, Chastain revealed production on 355 had begun in a first look video she shared on Instagram. In the video, the cast can be seen gathered around at a table read, with fellow actors Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez.