Jessica Chastain Says She's 'More Happy Being Married' After Tying the Knot Last Year

Jessica Chastain is definitely not acting when she says how happy her Italian Count husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo makes her.

“I think it’s different for each person,” Chastain told PEOPLE at the New York premiere of her new film, Woman Walks Ahead. “I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it’s incredible.”

Just a year after exchanging vows at the Passi de Preposulo family estate about an hour north of Venice, the Oscar nominee revealed that she feels “more happy being married in some strange way.”

After the two tied the knot last summer, the actress told WSJ Magazine that she never thought the idea of getting married was in the cards.

“When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me,” she said. “There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating.”

The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary out on the town with a Broadway show and dinner in the city.

The Zero Dark Thirty star, 41, shared that her husband is “a spectacular human being,” and her original doubts about marriage seem to have faded.

“I just feel so happy and so grateful that I get to spend everyday with my husband, so it’s been wonderful,” she added.

The villa where the wedding took place last year has been in the Passi de Preposulo family since the 1800s and dates back to the 17th century. However, Chastain told PEOPLE that her husbands noble status hardly changes their way of life.

“It’s really prevalent in the media but it’s not something like we sit around and talk about his title,” the Molly’s Game actress said.

The Italian count’s family estate even produces its own wine — Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi.

So, let’s raise a glass and cheers to the happy couple!