Jessica Chastain Says Grandmother Once Sat on Bradley Cooper's Lap at Party: 'He Looked Horrified'

Jessica Chastain has one bold grandmother.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, The 355 actress, 44, shared a memory of her grandma Marilyn Herst approaching Bradley Cooper at a party — and breaking the ice by sitting on his lap.

"I've been trying to get her dates for a long time. I mean, it's been maybe 15 years, 20 years that I've been ... I used to take pictures of her and put them on Match.com," said Chastain. "I worked with Al Pacino, she was very excited about that; I took a picture of the two of them together and it was on her bedside table. Matthew McConaughey, she was stoked."

"A few years ago I had a party at my house and Bradley Cooper was there. My grandmother is now at the age where she just really doesn't care, you know? She's just like, 'I'm just gonna do whatever I want.' So in the middle of the party, she just walked over to Bradley and just sat on his lap," the Oscar-nominated actress continued. "He looked horrified, actually. He had never met her. He didn't know who she was."

"I saw it kinda happening in slow motion where I was like, 'No!' I just started going, 'It's my grandma! It's my grandma!' Then he was like, 'Okay. Hi, Grandma...,' " Chastain said with a laugh.

According to WSJ. Magazine, Chastain's grandmother moved in with her back in April 2020 during the pandemic lockdown. She told the outlet about working out with Marilyn several times a week and spending extra quality time with her.

"She's one of my favorite people in the world. When [the pandemic started], I was in Morocco on a movie and I remember I was texting with her, I was saying, 'Don't go to the grocery store,' and all of this stuff. And then she came to my house at the end of April, and it's been such an incredible opportunity to spend time together," she said.

"Watching my grandmother and how she really runs into her life with open arms," she added of taking inspiration from her. "I'm very inspired by people who really just— it's the Nike thing, they just do it. There's not as much complaining as figuring out how to solve [something]. They're active. I prefer not to wallow in chaos and I want to be a problem-solver. I love the activeness of solving problems."

Chastain previously said on The Graham Norton Show that she was trying to find a boyfriend for her grandmother, calling her "a total catch."