Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's Relationship Timeline

Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's love story is straight out of a fairytale.

The couple met in early 2012 and dated for five years before tying the knot at Passi de Preposulo's family estate in Northern Italy. The pair have since welcomed two children together, though they seldom share the details of their family.

As 2018 came to a close, the actress thanked her fans for respecting her privacy as she became a first-time mom.

"Thank you all for respecting my privacy while I was blessed with the gift of becoming a mother," she wrote on Instagram. "I must say that 2018 has been the best year of my life. So much love and joy to all of you."

From their first meeting in Paris to marriage and kids, here is a complete timeline of Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's relationship.

January 24, 2012: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo meet in Paris

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo met in Paris in January 2012 at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute-Couture Spring / Summer 2012 fashion show. Passi de Preposulo had previously worked as the director of public relations for the fashion house.

The day was especially memorable for Chastain as it was also the day she earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in The Help.

"It's probably the best day I ever had … It was the beginning of my career and then I met my future husband," she told Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper in 2017.

February 22, 2013: Jessica Chastain makes her first public appearance with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Just over a year after they first met, Chastain and Passi de Preposulo made their first public appearance together. The couple arrived arm in arm at the Women in Film 6th annual Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in Los Angeles and were seen embracing and sharing a kiss.

February 24, 2013: Jessica Chastain opens up about her "very happy" relationship with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

While walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2013, Chastain didn't shy away from sharing how happy Passi de Preposulo made her.

"I am very, very happy," she told Mario Lopez for Extra. "It's a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life does so well."

June 18, 2013: Jessica Chastain wants to keep her relationship with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo private

Over a year into her relationship with Passi de Preposulo, the Martian actress made it clear she wanted to keep the details of her personal life private for the time being.

"Sometimes when someone [in the press] asks me about my dating status, I get really quiet about that because I want to protect it," Chastain told E! Online. "When I'm engaged someday — who knows to who — I'll probably be more open about it."

She added, "Seeing all these interviews with actors talking about loves of their lives and then they break up in a year and you're thinking, 'What if something happens and they end up being a total jerk?' Then you forever have these pictures of you standing on the red carpets together."

January 21, 2015: Jessica Chastain discusses the possibility of marriage with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

After dating Passi de Preposulo for three years, Chastain was still unclear if marriage was in her future.

"I'm not quite sure of what I want in my life, and who knows if marriage is a part of it," she told PEOPLE. "So to me, marriage is not an important thing."

Despite being unsure of whether or not they'd be tying the knot, the Golden Globe winner said "everything is fantastic" with her and Passi de Preposulo.

November 3, 2016: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo supports Jessica Chastain during TCL Chinese Theatre ceremony

Passi de Preposulo was right by Chastain's side during her Hollywood Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, and he even got a shout-out from his girlfriend during her speech.

"Gian Luca has also been an incredible part of this journey, as he brings balance to my life and reminds me every day that real life can be wonderful too," she shared before leaving her cement imprint.

June 10, 2017: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo get married

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo said "I do" during a romantic ceremony in Treviso, Italy, at the Passi de Preposulo family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi. Famous friends in attendance included Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, Emily Blunt and Édgar Ramírez.

July 21, 2017: Jessica Chastain shares photos from her honeymoon with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in Zimbabwe, which included a visit to Hwange National Park.

"Sometimes being without Wi-Fi, cell service, Instagram, Twitter, and emails is exactly what you need. I loved staying in Zimbabwe," Chastain captioned a carousel of images on Instagram, including one snap of her new husband on a safari vehicle.

"GL & I loved sitting by the fire and learning about the constellations above us," the actress wrote.

January 17, 2018: Jessica Chastain reveals she "never wanted to get married" before meeting Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

"I never wanted to get married," the Molly's Game actress told WSJ Magazine.

"When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me," she explained. "There are some things worth celebrating — and he's worth celebrating."

Chastain continued, "I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him."

April 4, 2018: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcome their first baby

The couple quietly welcomed their daughter, Giulietta, in April 2018, but it was not until several months later that news of her arrival broke.

June 2018: Jessica Chastain celebrates her first wedding anniversary with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

On the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Chastain's film Woman Walks Ahead, the actress revealed how she and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple went to see the Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit and afterward enjoyed a special meal together, Chastain shared with PEOPLE.

"It was a lot of fun!" the Zero Dark Thirty star said.

"I feel even more happy being married in some strange way," she continued. "I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it's incredible."

Chastain also shared that despite her husband holding status as a count, it doesn't have much of an effect on their relationship.

"We don't get to cut in line because he's a count or anything," Chastain joked. "Actually, we don't even talk about it ever. It's prevalent in the media but it's not like we sit around and talk about his title."

January 6, 2019: Jessica Chastain shares a glimpse of her daughter with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Chastain and Passi de Preposulo's daughter Giulietta was in her mom's arms helping with glam.

Chastain, who was a presenter at the ceremony, shared a photo on Instagram of Giulietta's tiny hand reaching toward a gold-banded ruby ring that was held in the actress' fingers.

"You've got good taste, kid," Chastain captioned her post.

April 28, 2019: Jessica Chastain attempts a viral trend with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Chastain gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Passi de Preposulo when she shared footage of her hilarious attempt to complete the viral social media challenge, I Am Your Valentine.

In the Instagram video, Chastain pinched her fingers together in an attempt to summon her husband's chin into her palms, but he could not have been more confused. Unaware of the trend, the Italian fashion executive offered his wife food instead and tried to mimic her motions before walking away.

"Tried the #iamyourvalentine challenge with my honey, Gianluca. The internet says do this hand gesture and they'll be putty in your hands," she wrote.

2020: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo reportedly welcome a second baby

The couple reportedly became a family of four with the arrival of their second baby.

November 11, 2020: Jessica Chastain sends birthday wishes to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

The Interstellar actress shared a snapshot of her husband celebrating his birthday on Twitter in 2020. In the shot, Passi de Preposulo stood in front of gold balloons that spelled out this name in what appeared to be a movie screening room.

"Was too busy yesterday celebrating @preposulo in person to post," Chastain captioned the sweet photo. "Wishing the happiest birthday ever to my hubby ❤️."

January 12, 2021: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attend The Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere

Chastain stunned as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The actress wore a disco-inspired silver dress and took Passi de Preposulo as her date.

"I'm ready to party," she told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) on the red carpet. "I'm ready to celebrate the legacy of this woman who I never had the opportunity to meet, but I really grew to love her."

September 13, 2021: Jessica Chastain praises "successful" husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

While talking to Vanity Fair about her on-screen marriage with her Scenes From a Marriage costar Oscar Isaac, Chastain also shared what she has always looked for in a real-life partner.

"In college, you're trying to figure out, okay — I have very strong opinions and I'm passionate about my work. Is this going to make my partner feel less adequate or less successful? I mean, there was a reason why I decided [not to date] actors pretty early on, because I didn't want to navigate that. And there was a reason why I decided that I wanted a partner who is super confident," she said, adding that she found what she was looking for with Passi de Preposulo: "I feel the more success that I have, the more he feels like he's a part of it and he's successful in his own right."

March 27, 2022: Jessica Chastain thanks Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo during her Oscars acceptance speech

The actress took home her first-ever Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She ended her emotional acceptance speech with a special shout-out to Passi de Preposulo.

"Il mio tesoro (my darling), Giulietta, Augustus, you are my heart," she said. "Thank you all very very much. Thank you."

May 2, 2022: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attend the Met Gala together

Following a successful awards season for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain enjoyed an evening of Gilded Glamour at the 2022 Met Gala with husband Passi de Preposulo by her side.

December 13, 2022: Jessica Chastain shares a rare comment about her daughter with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Chastain is very private about the two children she shares with Passi de Preposulo, though the actress did discuss a conversation she had with her daughter during an interview with Marie Claire.

"Normally I never talk about my personal life. But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago," said Chastain. "And when you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina.' And she was like, 'I want to be a mama.' And I was like, 'That's a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.' She's like, 'What do you mean?'"

The actress continued, "I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook.' I started listing all these things. Like, I am many things, so you can be whatever you want."