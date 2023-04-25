Jessica Chastain Calls Out Oscars for Not Nominating Viola Davis and 'Woman King': 'I Mean, Come On'

"Someone had to say it," the actress said of pointing out the Oscars snub

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 25, 2023 05:58 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC); Nanisca (Viola Davis) in TriStar Pictures' THE WOMAN KING.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for FLC; TriStar Pictures

Jessica Chastain is voicing her support for Viola Davis and The Woman King.

Chastain paid tribute to her The Help costar Davis, 57, at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala presented by Film at Lincoln Center on Monday night in New York City. During her speech at the ceremony, Chastain called out the Academy Awards for excluding Davis and The Woman King (directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who was also at the event) from its nominations.

The film received no nominations despite nods at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards and SAG Awards.

"When I see a movie like The Woman King, it has Viola's fingerprints all over it. A movie like that with a female director and a cast of powerful Black female leads can get made in Hollywood today because of Viola's lifelong advocacy for women of color. Maybe one day a movie like that can get nominated for an Oscar," Chastain, 46, said, according to IndieWire.

Afterward, she told the outlet, "Someone had to say it. I mean, come on. Not a single Oscar nomination for that movie? There had to be some Academy members in that room, right?"

Meryl Streep,Viola Davis,Jessica Chastain attend 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Davis has four Oscar nominations to her name and won Best Supporting Actress for Fences in 2017. Chastain has been nominated three times and won Best Actress last year for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

At this year's Academy Awards in March, Chastain and Halle Berry — the first Black actress to ever win Best Actress — presented this year's Best Actress trophy to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian actress to win the award. The other four nominees in the category were Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

Steve McQueen, Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Julius Tennon, Viola Davis, Gina Prince-Bythewood, George C. Wolfe and Jayme Lawson attend the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC

Prince-Bythewood told PEOPLE in March about the exclusion, "I'll never get over it, because what happened was egregious and ... it speaks to such a bigger issue in our industry."

"But," she added, "[it also speaks to] who I am, the people around me, these actors. We will never take our foot off the gas. We're ready to do something next. We're ready to do something as big, we're ready to do something together. So we always keep that energy no matter what happens."

The Woman King is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' Director Calls Ezra Miller 'One of the Best Actors I've Ever Worked With,' Shares New Trailer
oprah
Oprah Winfrey Calls 'Color Purple' the 'Most Important Thing to Have Happened to Me'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Ryan Gosling 'Doubted' His 'Ken-ergy' Before 'Barbie': 'They Conjured This Out of Me Somehow'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, from left: Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Mckenna Grace, 2021.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel Will Return Franchise to New York City, Jason Reitman Confirms
Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall in Robots Trailer
Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall Chase Down Their Runaway Clones in Trailer for Rom-Com 'Robots'
will-smith-b
Will Smith Says He's 'Excited' for 'Bad Boys 4' as He and Martin Lawrence Tease Sequel
2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Tease Their Rom-Com Chemistry: 'Love When She Calls Me' Top Gun
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Back on Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Long Overdue,' Says Mark Hamill
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Jokes About Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Photo: 'I Had Just Finished Vacuuming'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage )
Jessica Chastain Says Broadway Play 'A Doll's House' Is the 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Done' (Exclusive)
Actresses Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis attend the Women In Film's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Perrier Jouet, MAC Cosmetics and MaxMara at Fig & Olive on February 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Recalls Eating Grits with Viola Davis on 'The Help': 'They Wanted Us Curvier' (Exclusive)
Denzel Washinton, Equalizer 3 trailer
See Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning Reunite in 'The Equalizer 3' Trailer
Julius Tennon; Viola Davis attend the 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
Viola Davis on the Last Time She Fell in Love with Husband Julius Tennon: 'We Just Laughed' (Exclusive)