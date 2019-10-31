Jessica Chastain Calls Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker One of the 'Greatest' Performances She's Ever Seen

Jessica Chastain is giving Joaquin Phoenix some serious praise.

The actress, 42, replied to actor Vincent D’Onofrio’s call for Phoenix to get some recognition as awards season heats up, adding her own endorsement of the actor’s gripping performance in Joker.

“I agree. It’s one of the greatest pieces of acting that I’ve ever seen,” she wrote of Phoenix’s portrayal of the titular character. “Mouth was dropped open in the theatre as it played. It left me shook.”

Joker has been racking it up at the box office, bringing in over $856 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The thriller been praised by critics, and received the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in late August before premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival to even more buzz.

While Joker is focused on a comic book character, the story itself is more of a character study of a man who descends into madness than a superhero tentpole movie. And Phoenix has been getting rave reviews for his performance.

While speaking at the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September, Phoenix said playing the Joker was “one of the greatest experiences of [his] career.”

“I mean honestly, it wasn’t an easy decision at first,” the actor said of taking the part, according to Variety. “I didn’t f—ing know. I didn’t. But then there was something that was drawing me toward it. It just evolved as we worked together. It started becoming something more than I anticipated. It was one of the greatest experiences of my career.”

Joker is out now.