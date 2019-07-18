Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader & James McAvoy Face Off Pennywise in New Trailer for It Chapter Two

All things float in the end.

Director Andy Muschietti revealed a new horror-filled trailer for It Chapter Two at San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday night alongside his cast: Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransome and Andy Bean.

The new trailer features more screen time with the grown-up members of the Losers Club as they return to Derry, Maine, 27 years after they defeated Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) from his reign of terror.

Or did they? The group quickly comes to the realization their childhood horrors aren’t really over when Pennywise returns and has set out for revenge.

“We made an oath,” Mustafa’s Mike Hanlon tells the group, as a flashback cuts to a young Bill Denbrough telling his friends, “Swear, if it isn’t dead, if it ever comes back, we’ll come back too.”

Mike adds, “We didn’t stop it.”

Image zoom Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader in It Chapter Two Warner Bros. Pictures

“It consumes us from the inside until we don’t have a choice anymore,” Beverly Marsh (Chastain) says.

In a fateful and eerie reunion with Pennywise, the clown tells the group, “For 27 years I dreamt of you. I craved you. I’ve missed you.”

Stephen King’s 1,000-page, 1986 novel has been split into two films — the first following the story of the kids in the Losers Club (as seen in the 2017 movie, dubbed “chapter one”) and the second featuring the parallel tale of their adult selves, who reunite 27 years later amid new Pennywise threats (“chapter two”).

Chastain previously shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the film will feature one of the bloodiest scenes ever committed to screen.

Image zoom The Losers Club in It Chapter Two

“I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it,” Chastain, 42, told host Jimmy Fallon. “It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene.”

“The next day I was pulling [fake] blood out of my eyeballs,” the actress added.

The sequel will feature performances by the younger cast which includes Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff and Chosen Jacobs. It earned $700 million at the worldwide box office and about $327 million domestically.

It Chapter Two floats into theaters Sept. 6.