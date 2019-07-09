Jessica Chastain Shares a First Look at Her Upcoming All-Female Spy Thriller 355

Jessica Chastain‘s dream of a female-led spy thriller is finally coming true!

The actress, 42, shared a first look at the upcoming film 355 which includes snippets of her fellow costars Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing.

“Principal photography for @355movie has officially commenced! #High5for355,” Chastain wrote in the caption of the Instagram video she shared on Monday.

The film is being directed by Simon Kinberg — who served as director on Chastain’s last film release Dark Phoenix.

“When Simon and I were making X-Men, I had this idea of doing an all-female ensemble action film,” Chastain explained in the video as she and Kinberg, 45, sat across each other. “And so we called all the actresses and we are the studio. Everyone owns the film. And now we’re making it. It’s insane that we’re actually making it now.”

In the video, the cast can be seen gathered around at a table read, with fellow actors Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez.

Kruger, 42, could be seen in target shoot practice as she fired a gun in preparation for the role, while Nyong’o and Fan both worked up a sweat in separate boxing sessions.

In May 2018, the actresses took over the Cannes Film Festival to promote their film. Deadline reported that month the idea for the project came from Chastain wanting to start a Bourne-like franchise about top-secret female spies from around the world coming together to fight some bad guys.

“Top Secret No More. Mission Accepted,” Chastain wrote alongside a glam shot of the group on her Instagram at the time.

Chastain told Deadline in May 2018 she wanted to make the film after having “so much fun working on The Help“ with its star-studded ensemble of high-profile actresses — almost all of whom have gone on to win Academy Awards since the 2011 film.

“I love the Bourne movies, the Mission: Impossible films, and wondered why, except for Charlie’s Angels, there hadn’t been a true female ensemble action-thriller spy film,” Chastain told the outlet. “That got my wheels going, along with the idea of casting actresses from all over the world to truly make it an international project. I called all the women, told them what I was envisioning and that I wanted it to be a collaborative process, and how we would all create this together.”