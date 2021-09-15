Jessica Chastain and Husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Have Fun Date Night at Tammy Faye Premiere

The A-list couple posed together at the red carpet New York City premiere of Chastain's new movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo enjoyed an elegant date night at the premiere of her new film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

On Tuesday, the couple, who married in 2017, posed on red carpet together before the New York City premiere got underway. Chastain, 44, dazzled with a disco-inspired metallic silver sequin Burberry dress with matching Burberry heels and hoop earrings while her famous red hair was styled in voluminous curls.

"I'm ready to party," Chastain told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "I'm ready to celebrate the legacy of this woman who I never had the opportunity to meet, but I really grew to love her."

She continued, "So yes, I'm here for that." Of her stylish look, Chastain said, "This outfit is Disco Jesus."

After the screening, guests made their way to the Dream Hotel, where Casamigos signature cocktails were served. Chastain danced the night away in her '70s-inspired dress. Other guests at the premiere included fellow co-stars Vincent D'onofrio, Mark Wystrach and Cherry Jones, as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Saarsgard, Isabelle Huppert, Sharon Stone, Zachary Quinto, Rudy Panko and fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

Chastain, who welcomed a daughter with Preposulo in 2018, shared her look in an Instagram Live while on her way to the premiere, saying, "If there's any movie that I'm gonna go wild with hair and makeup, in honor of Tammy Faye, it's gonna be this one, right?"

jessica chastain, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Lovebirds) and written by Abe Sylvia (The Producers), the film follows the story of Tammy Faye Bakker as she and her husband Jim (Andrew Garfield) rise from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. As the couple gains success, their empire eventually crumbles under the pressure of financial mishandlings, scheming rivals and scandal.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming project, exclusive to PEOPLE, Chastain is seen undergoing a total transformation in order to portray the renowned televangelist with intense makeup, prosthetics and wigs.

"It was the best part I've ever played and it was great fun to kind of sink my teeth into it," Chastain said in the clip of the serious biopic makeover.

Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach and Vincent D'Onofrio are also set to star.