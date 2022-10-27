Jessica Chastain and her stepfather stepped out for some NBA action.

On Wednesday night, the The Good Nurse star, 45, and stepfather Michael Hastey sat court side at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets and wound up sitting next to Tracy Morgan.

Photos show Chastain as she sat with Hastey and Morgan at the game, wearing a black jacket with matching pants, high-heeled leather boots and several rings on her fingers.

The actress appeared to energetically cheer on the Knicks throughout the game and held up a rally towel showing the team's logo for a photo with her stepfather, who wore a blue button-down shirt, jeans and a Knicks hat.

Morgan, meanwhile, wore an all grey sweatsuit to the high-scoring NBA contest, which the Knicks won 134-131 in overtime.

Chastain's trip to the game made for a rare appearance with Hastey, who along with mother Jerri Chastain, raised Jessica in Sacramento, California, according to the Daily Mail.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

The outing came on the same day the new Netflix thriller The Good Nurse, in which Chastain costars with Eddie Redmayne, arrived on the streaming platform.

The Good Nurse is based on the true story of a woman who risks her livelihood to expose a fellow nurse who is secretly murdering patients.

At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September, Redmayne, 40, and Chastain, 45, explained how their off-screen camaraderie played into their performances.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

"We've talked about wanting to work together for such a long time," Chastain said. "Honestly I was a little nervous because sometimes you can really like someone and then you meet them on set and, especially if they're playing a complex character, all of a sudden their energy is different."

"And what was so lovely about working with Eddie is that he's always as lovely as you see him now. He doesn't change, except when action happens," she continued. "Then it's a completely different energy. That's a huge gift because it doesn't torture the people around you when you're working. So I was really very, very grateful for that."

In January, Chastain told the U.K.'s The Times that she grew up with four siblings in Northern California with a single mom who gave birth to her as a teen. Her family struggled financially, and to pursue acting, she worked at a performing arts school in exchange for taking classes since "there was no way my family could afford it." She'd go on to study acting at the famed Julliard School in New York City.

Chastain got her big break in 2011's The Help, for which she was. Oscar-nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The next year, she earned a nod for Best Actress for Zero Dark Thirty, and Chastain won Best Actress for her The Eyes of Tammy Faye performance at the 94th Academy Awards in March.

The Good Nurse is streaming on Netflix now.