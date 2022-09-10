Entertainment Movies Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Was a 'Little Nervous' to Work with 'Lovely' Friend Eddie Redmayne Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain tell PEOPLE about "wanting to work together for such a long time" before making Netflix's The Good Nurse By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 12:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email For pals Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, it was "a joy" to finally work together — even if their characters were deeply at odds. The Oscar winners put their real-life friendship to the test making the new Netflix thriller The Good Nurse, based on the true story of a woman who risks her livelihood to expose a fellow nurse who is secretly murdering patients. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Redmayne, 40, and Chastain, 45, explained how their off-screen camaraderie played into their performances. "We've talked about wanting to work together for such a long time," says Chastain. "Honestly I was a little nervous because sometimes you can really like someone and then you meet them on set and, especially if they're playing a complex character, all of a sudden their energy is different." Jessica Chastain Was 'Superstitious' About Holding Pal Eddie Redmayne's Oscar Before Her Win JoJo Whilden/Netflix Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. "And what was so lovely about working with Eddie is that he's always as lovely as you see him now. He doesn't change, except when action happens," she continues. "Then it's a completely different energy. That's a huge gift because it doesn't torture the people around you when you're working. So I was really very, very grateful for that." Says Redmayne, "There's a weird thing when you're working with friends, where you're like, 'Maybe you don't wanna work with your friends.' I've heard stories about friends, and I'm like, 'Oh no, maybe I don't ever wanna work with you! I love you [but] you sound like a nightmare!' " But when it came to costarring with Chastain, he says, "Thank God" that wasn't the case. The Good Nurse is on Netflix Oct. 26.