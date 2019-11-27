Jessica Biel Wears Wedding Ring in L.A. After Justin Timberlake Was Seen Holding Hands with Costar

Jessica Biel was seen smiling in Los Angeles after her husband Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his costar in New Orleans over the weekend.

The actress, 37, appeared laid back in a white sweater and black pants as she held a large water bottle and showed off her diamond wedding ring on Monday.

Biel’s outing took place after Timberlake, 38, held hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans on Saturday. Biel and Timberlake share a 4-year-old son, Silas.

The singer and Wainwright, 30, were seen enjoying a night out with a group of friends in a video posted by The Sun and photos, which showed Wainwright resting her hand on his knee.

A source with direct knowledge of the incident told PEOPLE Timberlake and Wainwright’s interactions that night were “completely innocent.”

“It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening,” the source said. “He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

The source added, “The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come one, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

A rep for Wainwright told PEOPLE, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Timberlake was also spotted after the incident arriving at his trailer on the set of the film on Monday wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

In the Fisher Stevens-directed Palmer, Timberlake stars as Eddie Palmer, a one-time college football star who ends up serving time in jail and later returns to his hometown to try and pick up the pieces. Wainwright portrays Maggie Hayes, a teacher who starts a relationship with Timberlake’s Eddie.

Wainwright got her big acting break when she was cast in the Freeform supernatural drama Shadowhunters in 2016. Then she starred in Netflix’s Raising Dion, opposite Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed her on-screen husband.