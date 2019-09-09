Jessica Biel Is Not Opposed to Working with Justin Timberlake: 'I Would Love to Be His Boss'

Jessica Biel wouldn’t mind working with husband Justin Timberlake — as long as she’s calling the shots!

The actress, 37, opened up about possibly working with Timberlake, 38, in an interview with Extra while at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I would love to produce him in something — I would love to be his boss,” Biel said while promoting her new Facebook Watch series, Limetown.

The show is based on the hit 2015 podcast and also stars Stanley Tucci.

The series follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee.

Image zoom Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Kevin Mazur/Getty

Timberlake hasn’t shied away from expressing his pride in Biel’s success. In March, the singer and actor shared a sweet Instagram tribute on Biel’s birthday.

“My partner in this thang called life … you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could,” Timberlake, 38, captioned the snapshots that included multiple selfies of the pair, a fireside “prom-style” photo and an image of the duo in costume.

“I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same … but, new,” Timberlake added. “Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz.”

Biel replied, “You make everything feel new baby. Thank you for always making time for us, and me, amidst this crazy world. You are truly my north.”

Limetown premieres with two episodes on Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. New episodes will become available every Wednesday on Limetown Facebook page.