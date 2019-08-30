Jessica Biel Shares Her Screen Test for Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Justin Timberlake Is Here for It

Image zoom Jessica Biel Jessica biel Instagram

Jessica Biel gave fans an inside look at one of her most iconic roles with this week’s Throwback Thursday.

The actress, 37, posted a screen test video on her Instagram page on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into her audition for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in which she starred as Erin alongside Jonathan Tucker and Andrew Bryniarski.

“#TBT Baby mid-screentest. Guess the movie. Hint: Starts with Texas, ends with me on the floor,” Biel wrote in the caption for the post.

Her husband Justin Timberlake was clearly entertained with the throwback and commented, “God, I love you.”

Fans may recognize the scene from the movie that Biel used for her screen test.

In the clip, she says, “If we leave this body here, then we’re just gonna get in a load of trouble.”

Later, the video cuts to Biel on the floor, looking distressed. “He’s killing him!” she cries.

“He’s killing him! The guy with the chainsaw! He’s over there, he’s over there — you gotta help him, you’ve gotta f—– believe me,” she continues in the performance.

After starring in the 2003 horror flick, Biel has gone on to star in other thrillers — most recently, in her Emmy-nominated performance in The Sinner, which she also executive produced.

Biel’s next project, Limetown, is another thriller. This TV series is based on a podcast of the same name, and Biel stars as a journalist who uncovers the mystery behind 300 people’s disappearance, The Hollywood Reporter reported when the Facebook Watch series was announced.

The mother of one has been sharing her excitement for the show, which will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

“The #LIMETOWN crew worked SO hard on this show! 💪🏼 I did my part by standing in the rain. Can’t wait for @tiff_net!” she said in the caption for a recent series of behind-the-scenes photos.

In the caption for another set of stills from the show, Biel wrote, “Thrilled to be premiering #LIMETOWN at @TIFF_net! (This is how I’m going to be watching the audience watching the show, btw.) 👏🏼🎞 @michellepurple3 @facebookwatch#TIFF19.”

It’s also not the first time that Timberlake, 38, has shown his love for his wife with a social media comment.

“I like you better with no makeup on.🔥🔥” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer wrote on a recent make-up free selfie shared on Instagram by the Seventh Heaven alum.

Biel had shared an empowering message along with the snap: “Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton. She’s on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*… and I’m so honored to help spread that message. Take a second to show the real you. Tag someone you admire and pass it on ❤️💪#ShareStrong.”