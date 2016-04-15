"I mean, I like to say that I was his boss, but I wasn't really acting as his boss," Biel told ET

Jessica Biel on Her 'Working Relationship' with Husband Justin Timberlake: 'I Like to Say That I Was His Boss'

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have collaborated on their first film, The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. And the mother of one is not only starring in the Bill Purple-directed drama, but she’s also a producer.

Among her list of duties was to oversee her husband, who composed and served as music supervisor for the soundtrack.

“[There are] so many more things to take care of, so many more hats to wear. Problems you have to fix,” Biel, 34, told ET about her producing role when she attended the The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea premiere at the Tribeca Film Fest in New York City on Thursday.

“Normally, [as an actor] you just come to set and don’t have to worry about any of the problems. I don’t have to worry about if the money is there. I don t have to worry about if the cast is happy.”

As for working with Timberlake, 35, the actress shared that there was no need to “micromanage” him in the process. “He’s much better left to his own devices,” Biel revealed.

“I mean, I like to say that I was his boss, but I wasn’t really acting as his boss. So we had a good working relationship.”

The couple have been married for over three years tying the knot in October 2012. They first started dating in January 2007.

Thursday’s premiere also served as date night for Biel and Timberlake, who are parents to 1-year-old son Silas Randall. The Au Fudge restauranteur shared a cute selfie en route to the premiere on Instagram writing, “#Stankface #tribeca2016.”