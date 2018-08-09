Jessica Biel wants to run away and join the circus!

The Sinner star shared a video of herself attempting a Cirque du Soleil move on Instagram Thursday while in Copenhagen, Denmark for her husband Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods world tour.

In the clip, Timberlake, 37, can be seen grabbing Biel by her ankles, pulling her into the air as propels herself into a handstand.

She then finishes the number with a very acrobat-like landing.

“This is my husband indulging my total irrational Cirque du Soleil dream,” Biel, 36, captioned the post.

“(Cirque du Soleil, if you’re reading this CALL ME) #MOTWTOUR.”

The couple, who share 3-year-old son Silas together, have been enjoying the European leg of Timberlake’s tour.

In July, Biel and Timberlake spent an evening on a private boat in Amsterdam.

Timberlake shared both selfies and videos from their romantic outing, giving fans major FOMO.

In one clip in particular, Timberlake and Biel toasted champagne.

Before Amsterdam, the lovebirds stopped in Paris. Timberlake posted a photo of himself and Biel posing in front of the Eiffel Tower as Timberlake planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek.

“Midnight,” Timberlake wrote.

Ahead of the tour, Biel told PEOPLE “I love Scandinavia, so I’m excited about Stockholm and going to Finland and Norway and all these places,” in reference to Timberlake’s other stops.

Timberlake is set to perform next in Berlin, Germany before making his way to America in September.

The tour will officially end on Jan. 29 in Denver, Colorado.