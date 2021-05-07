Jessica Alba celebrated her 40th birthday last month alongside husband Cash Warren and their children Honor, Haven and Hayes

Jessica Alba Says Turning 40 Was 'Weird': 'That Age Just Feels Aggressive'

Jessica Alba is getting real about her recent milestone birthday.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder paid a visit to The Tonight Show for Thursday's episode, where she opened up about how it felt to turn the big 4-0 late last month.

"It's so weird, 'cause when you're little, you're like, 'That age just feels aggressive,' " Alba told host Jimmy Fallon. "You're just like, 'That's a grown-ass person.' "

"And when you're here, you're like, 'I guess this is what it is,' " she added. "You know you have so much more life out there to live. I feel like everything is just sort of connecting in a really cool way."

Last month, Alba shared a video that captured her intimate birthday festivities. In the clip, she celebrated with an outdoor bash seemingly thrown at the Honest Company offices, complete with a bevy of pink-and-gold decorations, a full food spread, birthday hats and delicious cupcakes.

"My heart is full of hope and everything I do in life is for you," the L.A.'s Finest alum captioned her sweet post.

She concluded with the hashtags "#myfamily" and "#thisis40."

Alba is also celebrating Honest going public on the Nasdaq, having told PEOPLE this week that it feels "humbling" to now lead a publicly traded company as a Mexican-American woman and mom.

"You can be all of those things," she said. But the mogul believes there is still additional work to be done to successfully funnel more women into "leadership roles across the board."

Later in her interview with Fallon, 46, the Dark Angel alum said that going public feels "wild" and like "a dream come true."