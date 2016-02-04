Jessica Alba Reveals Her Secret to Succeeding in a 'Man's World': 'I Know What Women Want'

Jessica Alba isn’t afraid of working in a “man’s world.”

Alba is the head of a $1 billion dollar lifestyle brand, the mastermind behind her own cosmetics line, and one of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” according to Forbes magazine – not to mention she’s an actress, wife and mother.

So what’s the secret to her undeniable success? Never doubting her own expertise.

“I’m in a man’s world in business,” she tells Cosmopolitan magazine as its latest cover star. “But I know what women want – [men] don’t.”

The Honest Company entrepreneur, 32, says she’s learned to stick with her feminine instincts, even when being questioned by male colleagues.

“Whenever [male colleagues] question me in meetings, I’m like, ‘Go home and ask your wife. This a pointless conversation. Go home and talk to her,’ ” she explains. “When we were talking about package designs, I was like, ‘Are you really giving me notes on packaging for feminine care? I literally can’t with you.’ ”

And as an established woman in both the film industry and business world, she’s no stranger to the glaring problems women face when it comes to equality.

Alba commented on the issue of the gender wage gap, as a well as the lack of women filling high-level job positions.

“There are not as many women in government titles, business titles. It’s just not equal,” she says. “And until there is equality, you’re going to feel that no matter what industry you’re in. But from day one, I was like, girls should have an equal seat at the table.”

“Take Jennifer Lawrence,” she adds. “I mean, she’s opening movies – she’s the box office draw as much as any guy in the movie, if not more. She should be compensated for that.”