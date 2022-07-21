Jessica Alba Recalls Spontaneous Courthouse Wedding (Before Waffles!) with Husband Cash Warren

In an interview with Glamour UK , The Honest Company co-founder, 41, opened up about the couple's 2008 elopement while she was pregnant with her daughter Honor Marie , now 14. The pair also share daughter Haven Garner , 10, and son Hayes Alba , 4.

She added, "It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, 'Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And then I said, 'Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor's appointment? Will you come to my doctor's appointment?' And that's how it happened!"