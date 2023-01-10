Jessica Alba Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Cash Warren: 'I've Loved You More and More'

Jessica Alba spared no praise for her husband of almost 15 years, Cash Warren, when lauding him on social media for his 44th birthday Tuesday.

The actress, 41, posted a series of photos highlighting couple and family moments to her Instagram account, leading off the personal collection with an adorable photo of Warren himself in his youth, sporting a backwards baseball cap in what appears to be a school portrait.

"To mi amor, hubby, baby daddy, partner for life - happy birthday," the Fantastic Four star captioned the post. "I've loved you more and more every day since '03! Our three beautiful babies are everything and the life we've created together is beyond my wildest dreams."

Alba and Warren, who married in 2008, are parents to three kids: son Hayes, 5; and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14.

Earlier in the day, Alba revealed that her family was not only celebrating Warren's special day. She also took the opportunity to post photos of an excursion to Disneyland, organized with the intent of celebrating Hayes' birthday (which fell on Dec. 31).

"Celebrating our 5️⃣ year old with the squad! 🥳🎉 love the mems we create @disneyland with the whole fam and our besties 🤍 #thisis5 👍🏽 #happybirthdayhayes 🥰," wrote the star.

Alba's family was joined by additional family and friends for the trip, including her parents, Mark and Cathy.

Alba is more than generous in terms of sharing her precious family moments, having let fans in on a series of photos of her family dressed to the nines for Thanksgiving; as well as a glimpse into Christmas with her family, complete with festive pajamas, s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and candy canes.

The actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast last year to discuss her experience raising her three children and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."