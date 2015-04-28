Jessica Alba on Being a Tough Boss at The Honest Company: 'I've Made People Cry'

"I'm straight to the point," the actress said of running her eco-friendly product retail business

Jessica Alba isn’t afraid to rule with an iron fist.

In order for the actress and entrepreneur (who turned 34 Tuesday!) to take her business The Honest Company to soaring heights, she’s had to be a straight-talking lady boss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m straight to the point. I ve made people cry,” the Sin City: A Dame to Kill For actress said in her May cover story in More magazine. “I have to say, ‘This isn’t personal. This is what needs to get done, and it’s just as simple as that. And we’re not crying anymore.’ ”

The wife and mother of two also said she’s learning to tone herself down when it comes to managing her eco-friendly empire, which offers natural goods, including cleaning materials, diapers and skincare products that are free of harmful chemicals and toxins. (Fun fact: they’re working on an organic tampon.)

“My [business] partners are men. Whenever I say something that’s kind of against their intuition, they go back and talk to their wives,” she said.

She added, “And then their wives usually agree with me. So that s how we get stuff done over here.”

Balancing a billion-dollar business, a family and an acting career, Alba isn’t one to shy away from new challenges.

“I didn’t want to wake up and kick myself for not pursuing something I believed in,” she said in the interview. “I couldn’t wait to reject the status quo, punch it in the face and kick it to the curb.”

RELATED VIDEO: Happy Birthday, Jessica Alba! See Her Changing Looks