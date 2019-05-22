Jessica Alba Says She Has to Take a Shot of Tequila Before Filming Love Scenes

Jessica Alba is getting real about what it’s really like for actors to film love scenes — and why she needs the help of tequila to do it.

In a recent interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Alba, 38, and her husband, Cash Warren, a film producer, discussed why it’s been helpful to have a partner “who understands” the Hollywood industry.

“What’s nice about having a partner who understands the business… is that he understands what it takes to do it,” Alba shared. “I’m working 16 hours a day, it’s not glamorous, it’s pretty intense.”

Warren, 40, then joked that filming sex scenes is one part of his wife’s job that he doesn’t understand.

“The one part of the business I don’t fully understand is that there’s no way hooking up with someone else is not fun,” he said. “She’s always like, ‘Oh there’s so many people around, the director’s there.’ But you’re still having fun, that dude’s a stud… there’s no way you’re not gonna enjoy hooking up with him.”

“I guess that’s the difference between me and you. It’s disgusting most of the time because [costars] are usually a stranger,” Alba pointed out.

The mom of Hayes Alba, 1½, and daughters Haven Garner, 7½, and Honor Marie, 11 next month, then gave two examples of famous actors she had filmed love scenes with. Alba recalled starring alongside Pierce Brosnan in 2014’s Some Kind of Beautiful and Bruce Willis in 2005’s Sin City.

“I think Pierce Brosnan and Bruce Willis are very attractive gentlemen, but like, it’s weird,” the Honest Company founder admitted.

“When you’re choosing to want to be with someone in that way, it’s very intimate,” she continued. “You’re breathing on someone, it’s all there, you’re smelling the skin… You want to choose who you’re doing that with, and you gotta really pretend.”

“I would have to have a shot of tequila,” podcast host Lauryn Evarts Bosstick said after Alba explained all of the negative aspects of filming intimate scenes — including that they can sometimes take 15 or 16 hours to film.

“I do have to,” Alba replied. “I’m gonna say I’m unprofessional, 100 percent. Because I feel like really good entertainment people don’t have to do that.”

She continued, “Sometimes it’s days and days of the same thing, and you have to recreate that moment every time, recreate the peak of your intimacy from this angle and that angle and this angle and that angle,” she continued. “And by the way — everyone’s right here! Nothing about it is alone in the room.”