Entertainment Movies Jessica Alba Recalls Developing 'Warrior' Persona as Young Actress to Deter Hollywood 'Predators' "I tried to make myself as unavailable as possible, so that I wouldn't be taken advantage of," the actress and businesswoman told Chris Wallace By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 12:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jessica Alba is recalling a time when she had to develop a "tough" persona to feel protected in Hollywood. On the newest episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the 41-year-old actress and entrepreneur addressed the host's question about whether "the degree to which you were objectified as a sex symbol" was something that "bothered" her as a young star. While Alba replied saying she doesn't "think that there's anything wrong" with "owning your sexuality" and that she "understood it as a business decision and a strategy" at the time, she still was "nervous" because she had to go against her natural personality. "And how did you deal with that?" asked Chris Wallace. "I was a warrior," the Sin City star said. "I put up that energy. ... I was really tough, man." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Jessica Alba in 1999. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jessica Alba: Pregnancy Is a Maternal Time, Not a Sexy One Alba said she was "quite uncomfortable in my own skin" at the time, and that "it wasn't until I became a mom that I really started to even see myself as a woman or a sexual being or someone who owned her power and her femininity." But before that, "I felt like I was very much having to put up this armor of masculine and masculine energy," said the Honest Company co-founder. "So I wouldn't be preyed on, because there were a lot of predators in Hollywood from [the time I was] age 12 to 26." To that end goal of putting up a "warrior" front, she cursed "like a sailor," Alba recalled. "I think I tried to make myself as unavailable as possible, so that I wouldn't be taken advantage of," she told Wallace, 75. Jessica Alba. Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Jessica Alba Says Acting Wasn't "Fun" for Her When She Was Younger: "I Was My Worst Critic" Speaking about focusing more on business than acting in recent years, the mother of three said her "priorities shifted a bit" after she had her first child, daughter Honor, now 14. "I thought about my purpose differently. And I really started to assess what was bringing me joy and what I felt, at that time, [was] a little bit … draining," Alba explained. She also said she "felt a bit tapped out with entertainment," noting that it was a time before the #MeToo movement and adding, "This is a very different Hollywood today than it was 14 years ago." "I just took a step back and kind of let it do its thing," Alba said. "The town was very different. And a lot more toxic masculinity ran a lot of the decision-making." New episodes of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? are available Friday mornings on HBO Max, and air Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.