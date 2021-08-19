The actors star together in a new short series for Visit Dubai

Jessica Alba Convinces Zac Efron to Dance in His 'First TikTok Ever'

Zac Efron is putting his dance skills on display for his first-ever TikTok appearance!

The 33-year-old actor joined Jessica Alba in a new video she shared on Wednesday — one they shot while on set for a new Visit Dubai ad series they were filming.

"That time I got @zacefron to do a TikTok with me between set ups while shooting 🎥🍿🎬 w #CraigGillespie for #DubaiTourism," Alba wrote in the caption of the clip, which she also posted to Instagram.

In the video, Alba and Efron perform a popular TikTok dance trend in some dapper travel attire. The movement involves some step-ball-changes into a turn before they each break out into their own grooves.

"This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke!" Alba added in the caption. "This was also his first TikTok ever 😜💯💃🏽🕺🏼"

Efron has shared several clips from the Dubai project with Alba, which was directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella, Lars and the Real Girl).

In one, Efron and Alba acted as a feuding couple in an action-movie spoof.

"She's always getting me out of trouble... 🎒 #DubaiPresents @jessicaalba" the Greatest Showman star wrote in the caption.

Alongside a still of himself sitting on a scooter from another short — this time a romantic comedy spoof — Efron teased, "Guess where…#comingsoon @jessicaalba."

While Efron has remained busy with acting roles in recent years, Alba stepped back from the camera after giving birth to her first child, 13-year-old daughter Honor in 2008. She also shares daughter Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3, with husband Cash Warren, 42.

The Honest Company founder opened up about the decision in an interview with Romper in April, saying that she realized she "couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I just didn't care about it anymore the same way. It was something bigger."