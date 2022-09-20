Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline

Fantastic Four might be a superhero film, but it turned into a love story for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. The couple met on the set in 2004 when Alba played Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, and Warren worked as a director's assistant. Not long after their first interaction, Alba felt a special bond with Warren.

"Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm gonna know him for the rest of my life,' " Alba said in the September 2010 issue of Cosmopolitan.

The two tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in May 2008 and welcomed their first daughter, Honor, less than a month later. They went on to welcome another daughter, Haven, and a son Hayes. Almost two decades into their relationship, the pair are stronger than ever and continue to support each other.

"The romantic stuff comes and goes, but it's like, does that person have your back?" Alba told Cosmopolitan. "You have to be a team navigating through wherever life may lead you and I want a friend for that."

Read on to learn more about Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's relationship.

2004: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren meet on the set of Fantastic Four

Alba and Warren first met in Vancouver in 2004 on the set of the superhero flick Fantastic Four. The actress played Sue Storm, while Warren worked as a director's assistant. Warren was tasked with taking polaroid photos of Alba wearing various contact lenses, and the duo hit it off instantly, according to Alba. Warren later revealed that the feeling was mutual in a video on Alba's YouTube channel.

"I fell in love with you from the first moment I saw you," he said.

The couple began dating not long after meeting.

December 2007: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are expecting their first child together

In early December 2007, PEOPLE learned exclusively that Alba and Warren were expecting their first child.

"I can confirm that Jessica and Cash are expecting a baby in late spring, early summer," said rep Brad Cafarelli at the time.

The Dark Angel actress admitted to being in "frantic nesting mode" and planned to take time off from acting to get the house ready for the baby.

December 2007: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren get engaged

The good news kept on coming for the pair in 2007. After Alba was spotted with a ring on her left ring finger in December, the couple also revealed that they were engaged.

"I can confirm that they are engaged," the actress's rep told PEOPLE.

May 19, 2008: Jessica Alba marries Cash Warren

Alba and Warren decided to wed ahead of the birth of their first child. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They applied for a marriage license shortly after arriving at 11:30 a.m. and were wed 40 minutes later by a courthouse official.

A source told PEOPLE that the bride "looked happy but nervous."

June 7, 2008: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren welcome their first child

Alba and Warren officially became parents in June 2008, with the arrival of their daughter Honor Marie Warren.

The month prior, Alba confirmed she and Warren were expecting a baby girl.

January 10, 2009: Jessica Alba surprises Cash Warren with a birthday bash

The Honey actress pulled off a stealth operation to throw her husband an unforgettable surprise birthday bash. Alba invited 80 of Warren's family and friends to celebrate his 30th birthday at Tao Las Vegas. Warren was overcome with emotion and thanked his wife for the elaborate festivities.

"I would be remiss if I didn't thank my beautiful wife and best friend in the whole world, Jessica," he said. "I can't tell you how surprised and happy I was to see all of you. Those tears were real. I can't act. It doesn't run in the family. But it's tears of love for all of you. I was so surprised and happy to see all of you."

February 16, 2011: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reveal they are expecting their second child

In February 2011, Alba and Warren announced they were expanding their family. Alba shared the news of her pregnancy on Facebook and Twitter.

"I thought I'd drop by to let you all in on some exciting news — Honor is going to be a Big Sister!" she wrote. "Cash and I are thrilled and wanted to share the news directly with you so you didn't hear about it somewhere else. I appreciated all of the love and support you all gave me during my first pregnancy and will definitely appreciate it again this time around. Have a great day!"

Warren also expressed his joy on Twitter, writing, "@jessicaalba are beyond excited about the news! Honor is going to be a great big sister. Thank you all for the wonderful messages!!"

August 13, 2011: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren welcome their second child

Alba and Warren welcomed their daughter, Haven Garner Warren, into the world in August 2011. The actress posted about her new bundle of joy on Facebook.

"She was born on Saturday, weighed 7 lbs. and was 19 inches long. Healthy and happy! Big sister Honor couldn't be more excited about the new addition to our family," Alba wrote.

"Thank you for all of your support during my pregnancy," she continued. "It means the world to me."

The family's newest member was unexpectedly delivered inside her amniotic sac, which inspired her unique name.

"Cash said, 'She was born in her safe haven,' " Alba told PEOPLE. "And so there we had it."

Another surprise was how different Haven looked from her older sister.

"I really only expected my child to look like Honor," Alba said. "When the two of us made such a different-looking kid it was, like, 'Okay, I guess we can do this too!' It was a nice little surprise."

January 2013: Jessica Alba says she and Cash Warren are "kindred spirits"

In an interview with InStyle, Alba opened up about her instant connection with Warren. "I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever. It was weird; He instantly felt like family," she told the outlet. "I'd never felt like that with anyone. We got each other. We're kindred spirits."

The actress also spoke about her idea of romance as a mother of two, saying, "On a weekend Cash might say, 'Go get your nails done with a girlfriend. Haven is down for a nap and Honor and I will play. I know you work hard. You deserve some time for yourself.' That, to me, is romantic. He's saying, 'You matter,' and that I'm more than just the mother of the kids or the wife who goes out to events with him."

May 19, 2013: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary

To mark five years of marriage, Alba posted a collage of photos with Warren on Instagram. The pictures showed the couple posing on a red carpet, holding hands in the woods, kissing outside and smiling in a car.

"#happyanniversary#mylove+myheart+mybestfriend+myconfidant ur my everything @cash_warren I love u," wrote the actress.

February 11, 2017: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren enjoy a beach getaway

Valentine's Day was a child-free affair for Alba and Warren in 2017. The couple enjoyed some time to themselves during a vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. Warren shared a photo on Instagram of a bikini-clad Alba reading a magazine during their idyllic escape.

"Weekend getaway in paradise w the Mrs. Kids stuck in rainy LA," he wrote in the caption. "I don't feel guilty at all. Is that bad?"

July 17, 2017: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reveal they are expecting their third child

Alba announced that she was expecting baby number three with some help from her two girls. The Honest Company founder shared a boomerang video on Instagram of herself, Honor and Haven holding up numbered balloons, as Alba cradled her tummy.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏," she captioned the post.

December 31, 2017: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren welcome their third child

The couple rang in the new year in a spectacular way with the birth of their third child — a baby boy — who arrived on Dec. 31, 2017.

"Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" Alba wrote on Instagram. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5."

Warren also penned a sweet message on Instagram, alongside a photo of him gazing lovingly at their son.

"Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you're so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way," the dad of three wrote.

January 10, 2018: Jessica Alba writes a sweet birthday message for Cash Warren

Alba posted throwback photos of her and Warren at various stages of their relationship to celebrate his 39th birthday. The actress and businesswoman also added a heartfelt note to her longtime love.

"My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together," she wrote. "2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby. You are the calm and voice of reason, always keeping things in perspective and seeing the beauty and light in every circumstance. I love you more than words could explain and I'm so proud to be your partner in life."

May 19, 2018: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage in May 2018, and to mark the major milestone, they enjoyed a spa day. Alba shared a few photos on her Instagram Story from their day date at the Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills.

"Anniversary Vibes," she captioned the first snap of a dimly lit room. Alba followed that up with a picture of their post-treatment refreshments. The relaxed pair then headed for a romantic dinner date to cap off the day.

December 15, 2019: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren make a rare red carpet appearance with their children

Jessica Alba (L) and Cash Warren with their kids. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Alba and Warren were joined by their three kids at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party in 2019. The family of five posed on the red carpet for the event in Beverly Hills.

June 2020: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren discuss their parenting style

While speaking to Reveal, the couple opened up about their goals for their children.

"One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we're not raising a-------," Warren shared. "If they get out of line, we're not going to stand for it. We've tried to maintain the values our parents taught us."

Alba added, "I don't shy away from setting boundaries and routines. They have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clear the table — those are no-brainers, right? They participate in taking care of the home and themselves."

January 18, 2021: Jessica Alba credits Cash Warren with helping her overcome self-doubt

Despite her impressive acting career and the success of her clean lifestyle brand, The Honest Company, Alba has admitted to battling imposter syndrome. She opened up about those feelings to PEOPLE's Senior Style and Beauty Editor Jacqueline Fields during the Women @ Meredith #StraightTalk interview series.

"I always felt like it was God, and luck and magic that had got me here," Alba said. "But I think being with my husband [producer Cash Warren] over these years, he let me know, 'Hey, it's all the hard work you've always put in. You deserve to be here as much as anyone else.' And over time I guess I've sort of let that sink in and marinate."

"My husband has the mentality of, 'I deserve to be here' — even though he is also a person of color," she shared.

June 20, 2021: Jessica Alba pays tribute to Cash Warren on Father's Day

Alba honored the men in her life on Father's Day, including her husband Warren. The star posted several family photos on Instagram along with a short tribute.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best dads out there @cash_warren my love … @markdalba my Papasito @michaelwarrenphotofantasy my sweet Papo and my lil bro thru hubby #GraysonWarren - love you all to the moon. And of course my bro @joshuaalba," she wrote.

"The world is better with you in the world to raise, love and guide the next generation of our family. Big Hugs 🤗 #fathersday," Alba added.

September 10, 2021: Jessica Alba reveals what makes her marriage to Cash Warren work

In September 2021, Alba told PEOPLE that the secret to sustaining their marriage was constantly communicating their needs.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week,' " she said. "And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it."

"I don't think we have a secret at all," she added. "We just have to check each other."

May 19, 2022: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary

As they celebrated 14 years of marriage, Alba paid tribute to Warren with a sweet post on Instagram. It included a TikTok of the two dancing and a carousel of photos featuring the couple throughout the years.

"18 years of life 14 years of marriage — through thick and thin we've always found our way back to each other," she captioned the post. "Can't think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe @cash_warren."

July 2022: Jessica Alba reflects on her elopement with Cash Warren

The actress got candid during an interview with Glamour UK and discussed her decision to elope with Warren.

"We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!" she said. "It wasn't planned," adding, "It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, 'Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And then I said, 'Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor's appointment? Will you come to my doctor's appointment?' And that's how it happened!"