'Anniversary Vibes!' Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Luxurious Spa Date

Melody Chiu
May 20, 2018 06:24 PM

Ten years strong!

On Saturday, Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren marked their milestone wedding anniversary with a much-deserved day at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder, 37, shared snaps from her low-key date with Warren, 29, on her Instagram account, kicking off her first post from the Japanese spa with the caption “Anniversary Vibes.”

Jessica Alba/Instagram
Jessica Alba/Instagram

“Happy anniversary, baby,” a “relaxed” Alba told her husband, who joked that their post-massage “jellies” were made from toenails. “No! They’re like mochi,” she responded.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
JB Lacroix/ WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Shows Off Sweet Baby Gifts from Jimmy Fallon

After cleaning up from their spa session, the couple — who welcomed their son Hayes on New Year’s Eve — got dolled up and headed out to dinner.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

“I always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed,” Alba, who’s also mom to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, said earlier this year about prioritizing her family. “After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days. I need ‘us’ time all the time.”

After meeting while filming Fantastic Four, Alba and Warren quietly wed in 2008 at the Beverly Hills courthouse.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now