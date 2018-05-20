Ten years strong!

On Saturday, Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren marked their milestone wedding anniversary with a much-deserved day at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder, 37, shared snaps from her low-key date with Warren, 29, on her Instagram account, kicking off her first post from the Japanese spa with the caption “Anniversary Vibes.”

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba/Instagram

“Happy anniversary, baby,” a “relaxed” Alba told her husband, who joked that their post-massage “jellies” were made from toenails. “No! They’re like mochi,” she responded.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba JB Lacroix/ WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Shows Off Sweet Baby Gifts from Jimmy Fallon

After cleaning up from their spa session, the couple — who welcomed their son Hayes on New Year’s Eve — got dolled up and headed out to dinner.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

“I always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed,” Alba, who’s also mom to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, said earlier this year about prioritizing her family. “After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days. I need ‘us’ time all the time.”

After meeting while filming Fantastic Four, Alba and Warren quietly wed in 2008 at the Beverly Hills courthouse.