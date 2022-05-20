Jessica Alba Marks 14 Years of Marriage to Cash Warren: 'Always Found Our Way Back to Each Other'

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are celebrating their 14th year of marriage — and "18 years of life" — together.

Alba, 41, shared a commemorative Instagram post dedicated to the couple's relationship milestone on Thursday night. In the first photo, a sharp-looking Warren, 43, and Alba gaze lovingly at one another, dressed to the nines.

The couple, who have three children together, also showed off their playful side in the post's subsequent slides, which included a TikTok of the actress and film producer dancing to "WHATS POPPIN" by rapper Jack Harlow.

More snapshots of the pair gussied up for events and snuggled up on the beach marked their nearly two decades of being together.

"18 years of life 14 years of marriage — through thick and thin we've always found our way back to each other," Alba wrote in the post's caption. "Can't think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe @cash_warren."

Alba previously told PEOPLE that scheduling date nights has been one key to her marital success with Warren.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week,' " she recalled in September 2021. "And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it."

The twosome additionally "over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return," the actress said at the time.

Being intentional about touching base with one another is also key. "I don't think we have a secret at all," Alba said of their marriage. "We just have to check each other."

Alba and Warren's children — daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, plus 4-year-old son Hayes — often accompany their parents on evenings out.

And the Honest Company founder previously said her kids give her the "courage to fearlessly go after it all."

"My ❤️ heart that walks around outside of my body," Alba wrote in a 2021 Mother's Day Instagram post. "The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all.✨"