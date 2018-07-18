Jessica Alba Apologizes to Leslie Jones as SNL Star Blasts Her Honest Company Over Diaper Order

Leslie Jones is still angry about her late order from Jessica Alba‘s Honest Company — even though the actress apologized.

The Saturday Night Live star first tweeted her displeasure with the all-natural baby products company on Tuesday, where she called out both Honest and Alba. The actress apologized soon after, though Jones didn’t publicly acknowledge the tweet.

“Omg! I’m so so sorry you haven’t had a great experience,” Alba replied to the initial tweet. “We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours.”

It seems Jones still has a bone to pick with the company and continued blasting them in an expletive-filled message after the company replied to her tweet apologizing late Tuesday night.

Honest Company’s Twitter account explained to Jones that the “diaper cake” she ordered takes 1-3 days to process and that is why her order was delayed. Diaper cakes are a growing trend at baby showers where diapers are arranged in the form of a tiered cake.

But Jones wasn’t buying the company’s response and it out for allegedly offering an option that delivered the diapers sooner than the time allotted.

“Next day air should not be a f—ing option,” she replied. “It should be made clear that the order is sent after processing which you don’t do. It’s not overnight if it gets there in a week. You charging me damn near 50 dollars for. The last three orders were late. It wasn’t like that before.”

Jones’ initial tweet slammed both the company and Alba, calling her last three orders a “nightmare” and telling them they “lost a good customer.”

Alba started The Honest Company in 2012 with an aim to provide a natural alternative to the prevalent baby products on the market. It has since expanded with Honest Beauty, a separate beauty line launched in 2015. In June, the company announced it had received a $200 million round of funding from a private equity film to help its products reach a global audience, according to CNN.