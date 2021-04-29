"Everything I do in life is for you," Jessica Alba addressed her family in the sweet birthday snapshot

Jessica Alba Celebrates 40th Birthday with Husband Cash and Their Kids: 'My Heart Is Full of Hope'

Jessica Alba is 40 and thriving!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder celebrated her latest age milestone on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo featuring her adorable family of five.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The smiley snap showed Alba, husband Cash Warren and their three kids — daughters Haven Garner, 9½, and Honor Marie, 12, plus son Hayes Alba, 3 — dressed up and seated together in front of a balloon wall.

"My heart is full of hope and everything I do in life is for you," the Dark Angel alum captioned her sweet post.

She concluded with the hashtags "#myfamily" and "#thisis40."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

The star also shared a video that captured her intimate birthday festivities. In the Instagram Reel clip, the family celebrated with an outdoor bash seemingly thrown at the Honest Company offices, complete with a bevy of pink-and-gold decorations, a full food spread, birthday hats and delicious cupcakes.

Alba recently opened up to PEOPLE for the annual Beautiful Issue about how her fashion sense has changed over the years, saying her "style is more fun now than it was when I was younger."

"I probably used to stick to kind of one aesthetic," she explained. "Now I don't care. I can just change it up and I have no attachment to one vibe or another. Sometimes it's much more preppy. Sometimes it's much more boho, vintage, whatever."

Throughout the past year though, the star has definitely had one go-to aesthetic: comfy casual. Alba joked she has been living in "anything that could probably be mistaken for pajamas" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I actually set up like a little desk area in my closet. I just don't really have to get out of sweats most of the time, or lounge pants," the L.A.'s Finest star said, adding that recently she has enjoyed getting dressed up in "real clothes" and going "back out into the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Got "Teary-Eyed" When She Realized Daughter Honor Was Taller Than Her

For Romper's March cover story, Alba opened up about her decision to take a back seat from acting after the birth of her first child, Honor, who will turn 13 this summer.

"That's really what motivated me," the Sin City star said of not taking her own health for granted, when it came to being around for her kids. "My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career."

After Honor's birth, Alba realized she "couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I just didn't care about it anymore the same way. It was something bigger."