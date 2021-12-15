Jesse Plemons Praises Kirsten Dunst for Power of the Dog Performance: 'I'm Constantly Amazed'

"I don't wanna do another project without her," Jesse Plemons says of working with real-life partner Kirsten Dunst in Netflix's The Power of the Dog, now streaming

With Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons has an acting partner like no other.

The real-life couple play Rose and George, a widow and her new husband, in Netflix's The Power of the Dog, now streaming. In a behind-the-scenes featurette shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Plemons, 33, shares why he enjoys working with Dunst, 39, with whom he shares two kids.

"I don't wanna do another project without her. It's just the best," he says. "We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I'm constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul."

Breaking down her role, Dunst says Rose is a "protective" mom of her son Peter (played by Kodi Smit-McPhee), who becomes somewhat of a target to George's intimidating brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).

"There's a loneliness to Rose and a fragility. She's exactly what her name is: You can touch her and her pedals start to fall off," she explains.

Earlier this week, Dunst and the Power of the Dog team earned several major nominations, including Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods for Dunst in the supporting actress categories.

Director Jane Campion says of gravitating toward Dunst for the character, "I love her work. She's always honest. Her work is just incredible. I mean, Kirsten is an open book; she just shares. I immediately loved her, so it was sort of super easy and she says everything she's thinking."

Dunst, meanwhile, praised the drama for its classic appeal.

"Things aren't written like this anymore," she says, adding, "It had a classic feeling that I miss in cinema."