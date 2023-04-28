Jesse Plemons Says Marriage to Kirsten Dunst Surprised Him: 'It Does Feel Different, in a Good Way'

"There was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it," the actor said

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 04:39 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death" - Arrivals at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst's connection goes beyond a legal binding — but to the actor's surprise, tying the knot made a difference.

"It's funny. I wasn't sure how different [marriage] was gonna feel because we've been together for a while and, two kids later, it's pretty solid, you know?" Plemons, 35, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new series Love & Death Wednesday.

"But there was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it, and it does feel different, in a good way," he added.

Of having a "mom and dad" date night out at the Love & Death premiere, Plemons told ET, "Half the time it's [at an event] like this, but we'll take it and I appreciate it nonetheless."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Pelmons attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

PEOPLE confirmed that Plemons had tied the knot with fellow Oscar nominee Dunst, 40, in July after six years together.

The couple share sons Ennis, who turns 5 on Wednesday, and James, who turns 2 next month.

Dunst and Plemons first met on the set of Fargo and have since also starred together in The Power of the Dog, for which they were both nominated for Academy Awards.

"We connected first creatively and as friends and I just enjoy her instincts and her opinions so much," Plemons told ET. "She has such great taste and [she's] very honest, which I appreciate."

RELATED VIDEO: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons: A Love Story

In his newest project, Love & Death, Plemons stars opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe as Allan Gore — the husband of Betty Gore (Rabe, 40), whom Candy Montgomery (Olsen, 34) is accused of murdering amid her affair with Allan.

The limited series is based on the true story of Montgomery, a doting, churchgoing wife in a small Texas town. Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles in Texas Monthly, the story delves into the quiet and eerie happenings in suburban Texas.

Executive-produced by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, and directed by The Morning Show helmer Lesli Linka Glatter, the series boasts a star-studded cast that also includes Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

The first three episodes of Love & Death are streaming now on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly through May 25.

Related Articles
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson Remembers Being a 'Mermaid at Heart' as a 'Coney Island Girl' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First F-Bomb: 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First 'F-Bomb': 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Michelle Yeoh And Ariana Grande In Costume For The First Time On Wicked Set
See Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande Filming 'Wicked' in Full Costume on Set in England
Jake Gyllenhaal, Who Plays a Soldier in The Covenant, Meets with 'Real-Life Heroes' for USO Event
Jake Gyllenhaal, Who Plays a Soldier in 'The Covenant,' Meets with 'Real-Life Heroes' for USO Event
LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 17: Actor Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi arrive at the Grand Opening of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Weekend on November 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Patrick Swayze's Widow on Their Love 14 Years After His Death: It 'Doesn't End Your Relationship'
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt visit The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Ben Platt Says He's 'Enjoying the Fiancé Stage' With Noah Galvin: 'You Only Get to Have That Once'
Eva Green on the red carpet at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia
Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Scrapped Movie After 'Painful' Trial: 'I Stood My Ground'
yara shahidi
Yara Shahidi Says There's 'Something Really Powerful About Having a Black Tinker Bell' (Exclusive)
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody Recalls Being Shocked by Hilarious Question His Girlfriend's Son Asked Him (Exclusive)
MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy Supports Inclusivity with Powerful Message: 'We Need It. We Crave it' (Exclusive)
zendaya
Zendaya Says First-Ever Date Was an Unknowing Sneak Peek into Her Future: 'I Consider Myself Honored'
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater were spotted for the first time hugging each other as they take a romantic stroll in New York City.
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater Are 'Friendly,' Says Source: 'Nothing Romantic Going On' (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors's Lawyer Responds After Judge Grants Alleged Victim Full Temporary Order of Protection
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, 2004
'Dodgeball' Sequel Officially in Development with Vince Vaughn Expected to Return 20 Years Later
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
Denise Richards Recalls People 'Making Fun of Me' for Bond Girl Role: 'It Broke My Heart'
Denise Richards Recalls People 'Making Fun of Me' for Bond Girl Role: 'It Broke My Heart'