Jesse Plemons Says Marriage to Kirsten Dunst Surprised Him: 'It Does Feel Different, in a Good Way'

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst's connection goes beyond a legal binding — but to the actor's surprise, tying the knot made a difference.

"It's funny. I wasn't sure how different [marriage] was gonna feel because we've been together for a while and, two kids later, it's pretty solid, you know?" Plemons, 35, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new series Love & Death Wednesday.

"But there was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it, and it does feel different, in a good way," he added.

Of having a "mom and dad" date night out at the Love & Death premiere, Plemons told ET, "Half the time it's [at an event] like this, but we'll take it and I appreciate it nonetheless."

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

PEOPLE confirmed that Plemons had tied the knot with fellow Oscar nominee Dunst, 40, in July after six years together.

The couple share sons Ennis, who turns 5 on Wednesday, and James, who turns 2 next month.

Dunst and Plemons first met on the set of Fargo and have since also starred together in The Power of the Dog, for which they were both nominated for Academy Awards.

"We connected first creatively and as friends and I just enjoy her instincts and her opinions so much," Plemons told ET. "She has such great taste and [she's] very honest, which I appreciate."

In his newest project, Love & Death, Plemons stars opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe as Allan Gore — the husband of Betty Gore (Rabe, 40), whom Candy Montgomery (Olsen, 34) is accused of murdering amid her affair with Allan.

The limited series is based on the true story of Montgomery, a doting, churchgoing wife in a small Texas town. Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles in Texas Monthly, the story delves into the quiet and eerie happenings in suburban Texas.

Executive-produced by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, and directed by The Morning Show helmer Lesli Linka Glatter, the series boasts a star-studded cast that also includes Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

The first three episodes of Love & Death are streaming now on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly through May 25.