Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on Falling For Each Other: 'I Knew She'd Be in My Life for a Long Time'

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst share a love built on friendship.

In a new interview with the New York Times, published Thursday, the engaged couple opened up about their relationship, which began in 2016 when they met on the set of Fargo. The two started dating a year and a half after their first meeting on set.

"I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” Plemons, 32, said.

They bonded through work and staying up late rehearsing lines, according to the interview, with a work ethic drawn from their years in Hollywood.

“We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors,” Dunst said of her fiancée, “and we both made it out OK.”

As their romance blossomed, Plemons and Dunst, 38, got engaged in January 2017. A year and half later, the Bring It On actress gave birth to their first child together, son Ennis, now 2.

Dunst went on to say that Plemons, whose acting resume includes films like The Irishman and shows like Breaking Bad, "works so hard at what he does."

“He takes everything very seriously and embeds himself very deeply," the actress said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also helped bring the lovebirds and their baby boy together. Plemons said that the global outbreak "forces you to look at what’s in front of you."

“I’ve spent years of constantly learning the same lesson over and over again, that you can work and work and work on something, and bang your head against the wall and know it inside and out — but then, in that moment, if you’re not relaxed in your mind and body, that’s all for nothing,” he said. “A lot of that work won’t be seen unless you’re grounded and present. I just don’t think there’s ever anything wrong with attempting to be present.”

In August 2019, Plemons praised Dunst in a heartfelt speech during the actresses' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which they brought Ennis to for his first official public event at the time.

"Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I’ve also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work,” said Plemons, affectionately referring to her as “Kiki” and “Keeks.”