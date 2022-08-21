Jesse Eisenberg Is 'So Looking Forward' to Playing Sasquatch: 'I Grunt, But No Lines'

Jesse Eisenberg has his work cut out for him.

The Academy Award nominee, 38, expressed his excitement over his next role, that of a Bigfoot in the upcoming Zellner Brothers movie, as he spoke with Variety at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival last week in Southeast Europe.

"The next movie I'm doing is [with] the Zellner Brothers," he said. "They're just these brilliant directors that I've wanted to work with for a long time, and I'm playing a Sasquatch."

"In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I'm so looking forward to this," Eisenberg added.

The plot and title of the upcoming Zellner Brothers film have not yet been released. Eisenberg previously starred with David Zellner in 2019's The Art of Self-Defense, which was also executive produced by both David and Nathan Zellner.

The sibling directorial duo previously released Sasquatch Birth Journal 2 in 2010, a four-minute short depicting a Sasquatch giving birth, which was nominated for a Sundance Film Festival award.

"Sasquatch fanatics since they were children, the Zellner brothers think of the Sasquatch as a friend but also acknowledge their 'unhealthy, unrealistic desire to pet and cuddle wild animals,'" the YouTube video's description reads.

Eisenberg received the honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at last week's film festival, where he premiered his directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World.

Also written by Eisenberg with Emma Stone as a producer, the film stars Julianne Moore as a mother who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, while her son (played by Finn Wolfhard) performs folk songs for his adoring online fans.

"Maybe unconsciously I thought I could direct a movie, but I never allowed myself to think of it explicitly, because it just feels like such a cliché," Eisenberg told Variety.