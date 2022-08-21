Jesse Eisenberg Is 'So Looking Forward' to Playing Sasquatch: 'I Grunt, But No Lines'

"In full makeup. In full body hair," Jesse Eisenberg said of his upcoming role as a sasquatch in the next movie from the Zellner Brothers directing duo

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2022 11:18 AM
Jesse Eisenberg
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jesse Eisenberg has his work cut out for him.

The Academy Award nominee, 38, expressed his excitement over his next role, that of a Bigfoot in the upcoming Zellner Brothers movie, as he spoke with Variety at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival last week in Southeast Europe.

"The next movie I'm doing is [with] the Zellner Brothers," he said. "They're just these brilliant directors that I've wanted to work with for a long time, and I'm playing a Sasquatch."

"In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I'm so looking forward to this," Eisenberg added.

The plot and title of the upcoming Zellner Brothers film have not yet been released. Eisenberg previously starred with David Zellner in 2019's The Art of Self-Defense, which was also executive produced by both David and Nathan Zellner.

The sibling directorial duo previously released Sasquatch Birth Journal 2 in 2010, a four-minute short depicting a Sasquatch giving birth, which was nominated for a Sundance Film Festival award.

"Sasquatch fanatics since they were children, the Zellner brothers think of the Sasquatch as a friend but also acknowledge their 'unhealthy, unrealistic desire to pet and cuddle wild animals,'" the YouTube video's description reads.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Eisenberg in Resistance

Eisenberg received the honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at last week's film festival, where he premiered his directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World.

Also written by Eisenberg with Emma Stone as a producer, the film stars Julianne Moore as a mother who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, while her son (played by Finn Wolfhard) performs folk songs for his adoring online fans.

"Maybe unconsciously I thought I could direct a movie, but I never allowed myself to think of it explicitly, because it just feels like such a cliché," Eisenberg told Variety.

Related Articles
Johnny Depp, Al Pacino
Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'
Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Spree" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline
Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg
Emma Stone Says It Was a 'No-Brainer' to Produce 'Zombieland' Pal Jesse Eisenberg's Directorial Debut
Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren
Sylvester Stallone Slams Dolph Lundgren, 'Parasite Producers' Over 'Rocky' Spinoff Film 'Drago'
Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis
Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis Lead Lineup for 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Sebastian Stan
'Pam & Tommy' 's Sebastian Stan Says He 'Looks Forward to Seeing' Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc
helen mirren
Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline
Sidney Poitier during The 74th Annual Academy Awards
Sidney Poitier, First Black Man to Win Best Actor Oscar and a Titan of Cinema, Dead at 94
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
Andrew Garfield Wanted Tobey Maguire to Be His 'Older Brother/Mentor Figure' on 'Spider-Man' Set
Matthew McConaughey Magic Mike
Matthew McConaughey Says He's Willing to Appear in 'Magic Mike 3' : 'Channing Tatum, Call Me, Bro!'
will smith
The Oscars Moments We'll Never Be Able to Stop Talking About
91st Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrities with Ridiculously Hot Brothers and Sisters
Kyle Allen
'West Side Story' 's Kyle Allen Replaces Noah Centineo as He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' Movie