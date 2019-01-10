Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller, Dad to Ben, Is 'Doing Well' After Health Scare, Says Family Friend

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, 91, suffered a medical scare on Wednesday night that landed him the in the hospital but is now better and recovering.

“He is doing well and will be home this weekend,” a family friend tells PEOPLE of his health.

Stiller — famous for playing George Costanza’s dad in Seinfeld, and for being the real-life one to Ben and sister Amy — lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015 after she had suffered multiple strokes. She was 85 at the time of her death.

“Anne’s memory lives on in the hearts of daughter Amy, son Ben, her grandchildren, her extended family and friends, and the millions she entertained as an actress, writer and comedienne,” her family said in a statement at the time.

Married in 1954, Meara and Stiller performed together as Stiller & Meara on sketch shows throughout the 1960s, most notably, The Ed Sullivan Show.

Stiller experienced a resurgence in fame through recurring roles in Seinfeld and The King of Queens (on which his wife had a guest starring role) for all of its nine seasons. Meara did too, appearing in multiple seasons of Sex and the City as Miranda Hobbes’ mother-in-law.

During his run on Seinfeld, Stiller was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Stiller also appeared opposite his son in Zoolander.

PEOPLE is out to Stiller’s representative for comment