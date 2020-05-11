Hollywood Mourns Beloved Actor Jerry Stiller: 'What a Giant'

Seinfeld actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died at 92 of natural causes, his son Ben Stiller announced

Beloved comedian Jerry Stiller is being remembered in tributes after his death.

Jerry's son Ben Stiller announced his death on Monday. He was 92.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben, 54, said in a tweet. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years."

He concluded, "He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry's death comes after he suffered a medical scare early last year, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Celebrities and fans alike began mourning the Seinfeld and King of Queens actor in the replies to Ben's tweet, with Lin-Manuel Miranda being one of the first to offer his condolences.

"Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you," he wrote.

"So sorry for your loss, Ben," wrote Ricky Gervais, with Hank Azaria also adding a message: "He was a lovely man - always so kind to me. Condolences Ben."

Other celebrities in the comedy world like Mike Birbiglia and Mara Wilson also shared similar thoughts in the replies.

"We send you all love and our condolences, Ben. Every B'way show I every did your folks would come back to say hello and it didn't matter if the show was a hit or a flop..the light and love they brought was always the highlight of the day. Thanks for sharing them with us. Godspeed," Peter Gallagher wrote on Twitter.

Two members from his The King of Queens family, Kevin James and Leah Remini, also remembered him in sweet Instagram posts. James praised Jerry as "one of the most loving, kind, and funny people to ever grace this earth," while Remini said she "will be forever grateful for the memories" they shared making the hit sitcom.

On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Kelly Ripa shared a personal memory of working alongside Jerry.

"I had the privilege of working with Jerry Stiller and his wife Ann Meara many times on All My Children. He was the kindest, loveliest person," she said. "But his acting was like, in another dimension. He could go into a far off place and bring out things in a scene that would never occur to you."

His Seinfeld costar Jason Alexander also shared a sweet tribute on Twitter, saying Jerry was "a great actor, a great man, a lovely friend."

Jerry — famous for playing George Costanza’s dad in Seinfeld — lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015 after she had suffered multiple strokes. She was 85 at the time of her death. The couple shared son Ben and daughter Amy.

Married in 1954, Meara and Jerry performed together as Stiller & Meara on sketch shows throughout the 1960s, most notably, The Ed Sullivan Show. Jerry later wrote about their partnership and marriage in his autobiography, Married to Laughter.