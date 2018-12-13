Jerry Seinfeld Says Kevin Hart Is 'Going to Be Fine' After Oscars Controversy: He's 'Brilliant'

Jerry Seinfeld is confident Kevin Hart will be “fine” after the actor stepped down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the 64-year-old comedian sat down with Willie Geist where he spoke about Hart, 39, in Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

“Kevin is in a position, because he’s a brilliant comedian, to kind of decide what he wants to do,” Seinfeld said. “He doesn’t have to step down, but he can. And when you look at that situation, well who got screwed in that deal?”

He continued, “I think Kevin’s going to be fine, you know. But finding another Kevin Hart, that’s not so easy. He’s a brilliant guy with a movie career.”

Seinfeld, whose career in comedy has spanned over four decades, said the landscape for comedians has changed since he was a newcomer.

“Most of the time, comedians we are expected to be the most agile in terms of how we think and construct our thoughts and what comes out of our mouth,” he shared. “When I started out, there were dirty comedians. ‘Well, if you wanted to get on the night show or if you want to get on TV, you can’t use any of those words. All those words are out.’”

Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

“And a lot of us went, ‘Okay. I still want to play, I’ll play.’ So that’s our thing, it’s like Lindsay Vonn, wherever you put the gates, I’m gonna make them. I’ll make the gates,” he added. “That’s the gig.”

Hart stepped down from his role as Oscars host last week after past homophobic tweets he had made resurfaced on Twitter.

The Night School actor apologized for his previous comments after announcing he was stepping down — and just hours after he refused to do so.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted shortly after he shared he would be stepping down from hosting the Oscars.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” Hart added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Sunday Today with Willie Geist airs Sunday, Dec. 16 at 8 am ET.