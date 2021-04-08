Jerry O'Connell Plays a Poacher Who Hunts Rebecca Romijn's Tourist in Thrilling Endangered Species Trailer

Romijn and O’Connell both star in the dream-vacation-gone-wrong movie, out on May 28

Hollywood couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are teaming up on their latest film

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for Endangered Species, Romijn plays Lauren, a woman who heads on her dream vacation with her husband, Jack (Philip Winchester), and their two kids... only for their African adventure to turn into a fight for survival.

O'Connell, 47, stars as Mitch Hanover, a poacher who decides to hunt the family before they can return to the safety of the camps and report him.

"The end of your story is easy: Arrogant, American family comes to Africa," Hanover tells the family as they find themselves in the middle of the Kenyan safari. "Africa embraces arrogant, American family."

Endangered species

Endangered species

This isn't the first time O'Connell and Romijn have starred together in a project. The two first worked together in the 2017 film Love Locks. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, 12.

The movie, directed by M.J. Bassett (Silent Hill: Revelation), also stars M.J.'s daughter and co-writer, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston and Chris Fisher.

In October, M.J. shared a quick clip of herself and the cast at the Samburu National Reserve in Kenya where the thriller was shot.

"That's a wrap folks! Thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this little movie," she wrote in the caption. "There's nowhere I'd rather be than having adventures and making movies with you guys. #untitledmovie #transaction #makingmovies #kenya #shaba #watchoutforcrocs."