Wil Wheaton Moved by Jerry O'Connell's Apology for Being Unaware of Childhood Trauma: 'You Were 11'

"Everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this: We're real, real, real good at covering up what we're going through," said Wil Wheaton

Jerry O'Connell is apologizing to Wil Wheaton for "not being there more for" him while they were shooting 1986's Stand By Me as kids.

On Thursday's episode of The Talk, O'Connell, 48, touched on Wheaton's previous claims that his parents "forced" him into acting as a child, and that he underwent "emotional abuse" and "manipulation" from his parents.

"I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during Stand by Me, and you know, while I was 11 at the time, that's an excuse," O'Connell told Wheaton, 49, on The Talk. "I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger."

"To the bigger picture, you never know what someone is going through when you're with them," he added. "I don't feel guilt, but I just wanted to say I'm sorry I wasn't there for you more."

"I deeply appreciate that," said Wheaton, but he noted to O'Connell, "You were 11. How could you have possibly known?"

"Also, everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this: We're real, real, real good at covering up what we're going through," added the Star Trek: The Next Generation alum.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment published in May 2021, Wheaton said that he "didn't want to be an actor when I was a kid. My parents forced me to do it," alleging of his actress mom, "My mother made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what Mommy does.' "

The following week, O'Connell said on The Talk that "he had no idea" that his "great friend" Wheaton, whom he met while filming the movie as kids over 35 years ago, "was feeling this."

"I think what should be said is you have no idea — not even co-workers, just people close to you — you have no idea what is going on with someone," he added. "So if you sense anything amiss, anything weird, it costs you nothing to just go up to them and say, 'Hey is everything okay? Is anything going on? Do you need someone to talk to?' "

"I think just even saying that reaches a hand out to someone," O'Connell said.

In his chat with Yahoo Entertainment, Wheaton said his experiences at home, though difficult, helped him bring his Stand by Me character to life.

"Through a combination of an incredible emotional abuse from my father and a lot of manipulation, using me, from my mother, like really put me in that place," he said. "Which, as it turns out, put me in the exact place to play Gordie. Because Gordie's experience very much reflected my experience. We're both invisible in our homes. We both have a brother who is the golden child. We're both the scapegoat in the family."

While O'Connell "has great memories from doing" Stand by Me, he also said last year, "Parents can be a lot, not only in the acting world. I have kids who play sports — sometimes in the sports world, parents are demanding. And when people get older, they deal with the ramifications of that."