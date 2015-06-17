Cute Kid from Jerry Maguire Wishes a Snarky Happy Father's Day to On-Screen 'Dad' Tom Cruise
The cute kid with the glasses from Jerry Maguire is all grown up – and he’s got a very special Father’s Day tribute for his on-screen father figure, Tom Cruise.
Jonathan Lipnicki, who played Renée Zellweger‘s human encyclopedia of a son in the 1996 film, is participating in Screen Junkies‘ “Dads of Our Lives Series” – a tongue-in-cheek satire in which former child actors wish their movie dads happy Father’s Day.
“I’m here to thank you, Jerry Maguire, for everything you did for me – from drunkenly brooding on my mom’s couch having a nervous breakdown to dropping completely unnecessary f-bombs when I wanted to go to the zoo,” the actor, 24, jokes. “Sure, you were probably experiencing an episode of clinical mania, but hey, it was never a dull moment.”
Lipnicki goes on to vent about his difficulties escaping typecasting after his iconic role: “How could one child be so ludicrously, almost illegally adorable? And who could forget those glasses, am I right? Certainly not any producer, director or casting director in Hollywood, because everybody still thinks of me as the cute little kid from Jerry Maguire.”
He goes on, “Never mind that I’m a talented, classically trained adult actor capable of playing a wide variety of roles. ‘Hey, it’s the cute little kid from Jerry Maguire!’ ‘Say Show me the money!’ ”
The former child star also notes that he’s done quite a bit of growing up since his breakout role, and shows a bonus pic of his shirtless abs.
“That’s right. I’m the cute little kid who taught you that the human head weighs eight pounds,” he says. “But now, I bench 250 and I’m a competitive Brazilian jiu jitsu fighter.”