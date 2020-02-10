Jerry Maguire's Jonathan Lipnicki Congratulates 'Mom' Renée Zellweger on Oscar Win

Renée Zellweger is getting a special shout-out from a former costar.

The actress won the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday night for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. The award was Zellweger’s second Oscar win and fourth nomination.

Her Jerry Maguire costar, Jonathan Lipnicki congratulated the star, 50, on Twitter after the actress won the award.

“Congrats Mom!!! #Oscars,” Lipnicki, 27, tweeted.

The two starred together in 1996’s Jerry Maguire opposite Tom Cruise, who played a sports agent who creates his own management company alongside a single mother, Dorothy (Zellweger).

Jonathan Lipnicki, Renee Zellweger in Jerry Maguire

Lipnicki played Zellweger’s son, who forms a special bond with Cruise’s character, Jerry.

Last month, Zellweger took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role in a motion picture and thanked Cruise, 57.

“Tom Cruise, for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness,” she said of the actor.

At the Oscars, Zellweger gave an emotional speech in which she thanked her parents, father Emil Erich Zellweger and mother Kjellfrid Irene Zellweger.

“[Thank you to] my immigrant folks who came here with nothing but each other and the American Dream,” she said, holding up the Oscar and adding, “How ’bout this?”

Jonathan Lipnicki; Renée Zellweger

The actress also thanked her “big brother, Drew” and turned her speech toward Judy Garland, who never won an Oscar.

“I have to say that this past year of conversation celebrating Judy Garland across generations and across cultures has been a really cool reminder that it’s our heroes that unite us now,” she said. “The best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves. You know when they unite us when we look to our heroes we agree and that matters.”

Zellweger listed a few heroes she loved, saying, “Neil Armstrong, Dolores Huerta, Venus and Serena [Williams] and Selena [Quintanilla], Bob Dylan, Scorsese, Fred Rogers, Harriet Tubman.”

“We agree on our teachers, and we agree on courageous men and women in uniform who serve we agree on our first responders and firefighters,” she continued. “And when we celebrate our heroes, we’re reminded of who we are as one people united. And now Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set, and is also representative of the fact that her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity of spirit, and it transcends any one artistic achievement.”

She added, “Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us. And this is certainly for you. I am so grateful. Thank you so much, everybody.”