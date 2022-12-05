'Pirates' Producer Teases Next Movie in Franchise — and Says Margot Robbie Spinoff Might Still Happen

Could two more movies in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise be in the works? Yes — if Jerry Bruckheimer has anything to say about it.

Speaking with TheWrap, Bruckheimer — who produced all five films in the saga — said that two scripts are currently in development.

"Hopefully we'll get another Pirates movie made," said Bruckheimer, 79. "We developed two scripts at once and the Margot Robbie script was a little further away, but we'll get that made down the line too and focus on more of an ensemble Pirates movie at this point."

Bruckheimer's comments come weeks after Robbie, 32, told Vanity Fair that the Pirates spinoff installment she'd been set to star in would not be happening after all.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," the Babylon actress said.

Margot Robbie; Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Samir Hussein/WireImage; Mary Evans/Walt Disney Pictures WALT DISNEY PICTURES / JERRY BRUCKHEIME/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

A rep for the Walt Disney Company did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, while reps for Robbie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday about Bruckheimer's new claim that Robbie's film would "[get] made down the line."

The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news that Robbie would star in a new Pirates film back in June 2020. The project would've seen her reuniting with Christina Hodson, the screenwriter for Birds of Prey, who was also set to write the Pirates spinoff.

The franchise has accumulated over $4.5 billion for Disney beginning with 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Multiple sequels followed the blockbuster hit, including 2006's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

All the films starred Johnny Depp as the swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow, with Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz costarring in the franchise.

Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Moviestore/Shutterstock

But fans of Depp, 59, might also have to wait a bit longer — or indefinitely — to see him don the kooky Captain Jack's hat once more.

A rep for Depp told PEOPLE in June that a report claiming the actor is returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a payday of over $300 million is "false."

Bruckheimer told U.K. outlet The Times in an interview published the previous month (while Depp was in court for his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard) that his team was working on "two Pirates scripts — one with [Robbie], one without."

As for Depp potentially being involved, Bruckheimer said, "Not at this point" — but "the future is yet to be decided."