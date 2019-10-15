Jeremy Renner Tells His Fans to 'Enjoy Your Day' as His Custody Battle Against Ex Intensifies

Jeremy Renner isn’t letting stress get to him.

The 48-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor tweeted a photo of his jacuzzi on Tuesday, just one day after his custody battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco intensified.

“Working hard, hydrating, and relief!!! Ahhhh. #repeat enjoy your day everyone,” Renner tweeted.

Renner and Pacheco, who welcomed 6-year-old daughter Ava in 2013 and were briefly married in 2014, are in the midst of a custody battle after Pacheco filed for sole custody with monitored visits for Renner in September.

On Tuesday, Renner filed his own claims against Pacheco, 28, alleging she shared nude photos of him and was “obsessed” with his sex life, according to new court documents obtained by TMZ.

Working hard, hydrating, and relief!!! Ahhhh. ☺️ #repeat enjoy your day everyone pic.twitter.com/im71kdMH15 — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) October 15, 2019

Renner claimed Pacheco sent nudes they shared when they were together to their lawyers and the custody evaluator “for no other purpose than to cause me extreme embarrassment.”

According to TMZ, Renner also alleged in a new court filing that Pacheco is obsessed with his sex life and the sex lives of those in his orbit. The actor says her obsession extends to her alleged sexually explicit sculptures, which expose their daughter to “such dark, graphic, sexual material on a daily basis,” per the actor.

Renner previously accused Pacheco of having psychological problems, according to TMZ, and asked the court to limit her time with their daughter until she gets treatment.

PEOPLE has reached out to both of their lawyers for comments.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Seeking Sole Custody of Their Daughter Ava, 6

On Monday, Pacheco alleged in court documents obtained by TMZ that Renner had threatened to kill her and that he once stuck a gun in his mouth and shot into the ceiling while their daughter was in her room.

The Canadian actress also accused Renner of drug use and leaving cocaine on a bathroom counter where Ava could reach, per the outlet.

Renner’s lawyer said Pacheco’s allegations were “one-sided” in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” his lawyer said. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”