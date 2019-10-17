Jeremy Renner’s Former Nanny Claims He Told Her He Wished His Ex-Wife Dead

New filings in the custody case between Jeremy Renner and ex-wife Sonni Pacheco include startling statements from the actor’s former live-in nanny.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Naomi Moore recalls a time in which Renner, 48, allegedly wished Pacheco, 28, were dead. The two are currently battling over custody of their 6-year-old daughter Ava after Pacheco filed to amend their agreement and retain full physical and legal custody of Ava.

“The most common topic of [Renner’s] conversations with Ms. Moore [in Fall 2018] were his constant complaints about [Pacheco], how horrible she was, and that it would be better if she were dead,” Pacheco’s lawyers state in the documents. “In one particular conversation, Ms. Moore heard [Renner] state he was going to go to [Pacheco’s] house and kill her and then kill himself, and that it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Pacheco] as a mother.”

RELATED: Inside Jeremy Renner’s Explosive Split from Ex-Wife: From Drug Allegations to Sole Custody Fight

Renner’s lawyer said Pacheco’s allegations were “one-sided” in a statement previously provided to PEOPLE.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” his lawyer said. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

The filing also includes a statement from Pacheco alleging that Renner often repeated the same sentiment while they were married. The two were briefly married in 2014 before Pacheco filed for divorce.

“His repeated mantra, that he wanted to kill me, that I should be dead, echoed his many threats to me during our marriage that I should be dead,” Pacheco says in the documents. “During marriage, [Renner] would mentally and verbally bully me. Whenever we would fight [Renner] would tell me he wished I were dead, to go kill myself and that he was going to take Ava away from me.”

Image zoom Sonni Pacheco; Jeremy Renner Greg Doherty/Getty; Alexander Tamargo/Getty

She continues, “[Renner] would steal my cell phone, take (or tear up) my credit cards when he was upset with me, and on one occasions took my passport. He constantly attempted to control me, restrict my movement, and played mind games which drained me and left me exhausted.”

On Tuesday, TMZ reported Renner’s latest claims against Pacheco, including her sending nudes they shared when they were together to their lawyers and the custody evaluator “for no other purpose than to cause me extreme embarrassment.”

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Accuses Ex-Wife of Sharing His Nudes with Their Custody Evaluator: Report

According to TMZ, Renner also alleged in a new court filing that Pacheco is obsessed with his sex life and the sex lives of those in his orbit. The actor says her obsession extends to her alleged sexually explicit sculptures, which expose their daughter to “such dark, graphic, sexual material on a daily basis,” per the actor.

Renner previously accused Pacheco of having psychological problems, according to TMZ, and asked the court to limit her time with their daughter until she gets treatment.