Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife Accuses Him of Threatening to Kill Her in New Custody Filing: Report

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty; Greg Doherty/Getty

Jeremy Renner is facing startling allegations in his ex-wife’s latest filing in their custody case for 6-year-old daughter Ava.

Sonni Pacheco, Renner’s ex-wife, filed multiple claims against the Avengers star, alleging he threatened to kill her and one time stuck a gun in his mouth and shot into the ceiling while Ava was in her room, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Pacheco, 28, also accuses Renner, 48, of drug use and leaving cocaine on a bathroom counter where Ava could reach, per the outlet.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Seeking Sole Custody of Their Daughter Ava, 6

Renner’s lawyer said Pacheco’s allegations were “one-sided” in a statement provided to PEOPLE. Pacheco previously filed for sole custody of their daughter.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” his lawyer said. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Renner and Pacheco quietly tied the knot in 2014, and Pacheco filed for divorce later that year. The Canadian actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Image zoom Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava Jeremy Renner/Instagram

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE in September, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. She is also asking for monitored visitation when Renner is with their daughter.

A court hearing is set to be held on Nov. 7, and the couple was also ordered to attend child custody mediation.

When they split, the duo agreed to share custody of Ava, with Renner on the line to pay child support to the tune of $13,000 per month as well as 5 percent of the excess if he makes over $2.3 million a year.

In April 2018, Renner’s Marvel salary made him an “extraordinary high-income earner” with a $11.4 million income. As a result, he was to set pay $292,000 as additional child support that year.

A new agreement reached by the former couple at the time stipulated that Renner’s yearly payments for 2018, 2019 and 2020 would not exceed $200,000 — but any amount over that limit will go into an account that will go towards Ava’s education expenses. Any leftover money in the account will be available to Ava when she turns 27.