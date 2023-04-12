Jeremy Renner Says He'll Keep Snowplow After Accident: 'I Just Gotta Learn to Drive It Better'

The actor was joined by family and friends on the red carpet at the premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations on Tuesday night in Los Angeles

By
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on April 12, 2023 09:01 AM
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner. Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+

Jeremy Renner is keeping an unlikely memento from his devastating Jan. 1 accident in which he broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries: the snowplow that crushed him.

In a Q&A following the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old actor told moderator Jimmy Kimmel that he's planning to still use the massive snowplow.

After Kimmel, 55, jokingly asked if the Hawkeye actor was going to "repurpose that f---ing snowblower," Renner revealed that the 14,000-plus-pound machine will continue to play an integral role on his remote property outside Reno, Nevada.

"We got so much snow up there," Renner said. "My mom wants to … light it on fire — and it would be a whole party, lighting it on fire — but no, that thing's amazing. I love this thing."

He added, "It is a necessity, and it's how you get to the house when you've got these giant snowstorms. I just gotta learn to drive it better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jimmy Kimmel, Jeremy Renner 'Rennervations' TV show premiere
Jimmy Kimmel and Jeremy Renner. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios/Shutterstock

The Oscar nominee's good humor and grateful outlook were evident on the red carpet, where he stopped to answer questions from every media outlet, took pictures with cast members and alternately held 10-year-old daughter Ava's hand while relying on a cane and knee scooter.

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?" Renner told PEOPLE. "Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do."

On Rennervations, the actor helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new use, along with the help of famous faces including Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin also plays a role on the show.

Jeremy Renner arrives with his family at the premiere of "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner and family. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Renner said having such friends — including several of his Marvel costars Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly and Hailee Steinfeld — and family behind him has been what has driven him as he recovers from his harrowing experience.

"I mean, it's everything. It's everything," the Avengers: Endgame star said. "They're the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it's nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it."

He added about his new series, "It's great to be doing something you love to do with people you love. That, to me, is like what heaven is. That's the greatest dessert. That's the greatest thing I'll ever do."

The first three episodes of Rennervations are now streaming on Disney+.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says 'I'm Overflowing with Gratitude' on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Accident (Exclusive)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Assembles Famous Friends to Repurpose Vehicles and Revitalize Communities in 'Rennervations'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Walks Red Carpet at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Visits Six Flags with His 'Amazing' Family 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening
Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo After Snowplow Accident: 'Next Time ... Let the Snow Melt'
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Actors Brian Geraghty, Jeremy Renner, and Anthony Mackie pose for a portrait during the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 9, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner Says Marvel, 'Hurt Locker' Costar Anthony Mackie 'Was at My Bedside' After Snowplow Injury
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner's Home Is 'Overflowing' with Family and Love as He Recovers, Says Friend (Exclusive)
Jeremy Renner Walks with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner Walks and Dances with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner's 'Strongest Motivator' to Recover is Daughter Ava, Says His Sports Physician (Exclusive)
Barb Fletcher Jeremy renner 2019112515
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Thinks He 'Did Pass Away for a Couple Seconds' After Snowplow Accident
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: Actor Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Jokes His Mom Read Him Stephen King in Hospital Like 'Dr. Seuss' After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote 'My Last Words to My Family' in the Hospital After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Goodness' Ahead of Diane Sawyer Interview: 'Truly Grateful'