Jeremy Renner Says He'll Keep Snowplow After Accident: 'I Just Gotta Learn to Drive It Better'

Jeremy Renner is keeping an unlikely memento from his devastating Jan. 1 accident in which he broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries: the snowplow that crushed him.

In a Q&A following the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old actor told moderator Jimmy Kimmel that he's planning to still use the massive snowplow.

After Kimmel, 55, jokingly asked if the Hawkeye actor was going to "repurpose that f---ing snowblower," Renner revealed that the 14,000-plus-pound machine will continue to play an integral role on his remote property outside Reno, Nevada.

"We got so much snow up there," Renner said. "My mom wants to … light it on fire — and it would be a whole party, lighting it on fire — but no, that thing's amazing. I love this thing."

He added, "It is a necessity, and it's how you get to the house when you've got these giant snowstorms. I just gotta learn to drive it better."

Jimmy Kimmel and Jeremy Renner. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios/Shutterstock

The Oscar nominee's good humor and grateful outlook were evident on the red carpet, where he stopped to answer questions from every media outlet, took pictures with cast members and alternately held 10-year-old daughter Ava's hand while relying on a cane and knee scooter.

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?" Renner told PEOPLE. "Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do."

On Rennervations, the actor helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new use, along with the help of famous faces including Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin also plays a role on the show.

Jeremy Renner and family. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Renner said having such friends — including several of his Marvel costars Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly and Hailee Steinfeld — and family behind him has been what has driven him as he recovers from his harrowing experience.

"I mean, it's everything. It's everything," the Avengers: Endgame star said. "They're the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it's nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it."

He added about his new series, "It's great to be doing something you love to do with people you love. That, to me, is like what heaven is. That's the greatest dessert. That's the greatest thing I'll ever do."

The first three episodes of Rennervations are now streaming on Disney+.