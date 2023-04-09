Jeremy Renner Visits Six Flags with His 'Amazing' Family 3 Months After Snowplow Accident

"Good Friday, made magic on the mountain," wrote Jeremy Renner with a family photo at Six Flags Magic Mountain, more than three months after surviving a snowplow accident

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on April 9, 2023
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Jeremy Renner is enjoying family time.

The Academy Award nominee, 52, and his family took a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California on Friday, sharing a family photo more than three months after he survived a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

"Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! ❤️" wrote Renner in the caption.

The group, which included his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin, posed in front of a rollercoaster, with a mobility scooter seen parked nearby.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, which initially left him in "critical condition." He was attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

The Hawkeye star revealed that he was back on his feet last month, sharing a video of himself walking on a treadmill. He's scheduled to make his first public appearance since his accident at Tuesday's premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations.

The actor's friend and Rennervations executive producer Rory Millikin recently told PEOPLE that Renner's home has been "overflowing" with family as he recovers.

"His mom's here constantly. I mean, his mom moved in to take care, just like moms do. Mothers play such an incredible role of support," said Millikin last week. "You should see this house — it's just overflowing with nieces, nephews and cousins and siblings all the time. It's like a wonderful big family compound and everyone has played a huge role."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming Rennervations Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident

Renner previously told Diane Sawyer he's trying to "shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," adding during his ABC interview last week: "I refuse to be f------ haunted by that memory that way."

